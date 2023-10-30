Five Nights at Freddy's opens to $130 million at the worldwide box office The FNAF movie has dethroned Halloween (2018) as Blumhouse's biggest global opening weekend.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie debuted simultaneously in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service on Friday, bringing about Hollywood’s latest video game adaptation. The film was produced and distributed by Blumhouse in association with the creator of the games himself, Scott Cawthon. Fans of the horror series showed up big time, leading FNAF to a $130 million worldwide box office debut, setting a new record for Blumhouse.

The official numbers for Five Nights at Freddy’s opening weekend began to crystallize on Sunday, as reported by outlets like Variety. Of the $130 million made around the globe, $78 million of that was earned domestically. The worldwide total was enough to dethrone Halloween (2018) as the biggest opening weekend for the horror movie-focused production company.



Source: Universal Pictures

The accolades don’t stop there for Five Nights at Freddy’s, either. It’s also the biggest opening weekend for a horror film directed by a woman (Emma Tammi), and is the second-biggest opening weekend for a horror movie in 2023 behind The Nun 2. Fans of the viral horror game series have spent the better part of the last decade waiting for a film adaptation, and it proved to be a worthwhile endeavor for Blumhouse and Scott Cawthon.

With such impressive numbers, it feels like a FNAF movie sequel is all but guaranteed. There is certainly plenty of material to explore and adapt in future installments.