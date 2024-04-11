New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tekken 8 Patch 1.03.02 notes fix Rage Art, Heat Burst & Tornado move bugs

Tekken 8's 1.03.02 patch will drop next Monday.
Donovan Erskine
Tekken 8 has been plagued with some frustrating bugs following the release of Eddy Gordo, but Bandai Namco is looking to address these issues in an upcoming patch. Patch 1.03.02 will arrive on Monday, April 15, and will address bugs and add cosmetic content to the fighting game. Here are the notes.

Tekken 8 update 1.03.02 patch notes

Reina in Tekken 8.

Source: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco shared the patch notes for Tekken 8 update 1.03.02 on its website today. The Tekken 8 servers will go down for maintenance on April 15 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET and will be offline for approximately six hours. During this period, none of Tekken’s online functions will be available on any platforms.

Update Contents

Feature improvements and bug fixes

  • Properties and/or behavior for select moves of select characters were adjusted./li>
  • New items added to the TEKKEN SHOP - Avatar skins (7 characters)

Functional improvements, Bug fixes

  • The starting rank for the playable character "EDDY GORDO" in online modes will be matched with existing characters.
  • In addition, several other feature improvements & bug fixes have been made.

Behavior/properties of moves will be adjusted for some characters:

A list of character specific notes for the 1.03.02 Tekken 8 patch.

Source: Bandai Namco

Scope of Update

The application of the update data will result in the following impact on each mode and feature.

  • “DOWNLOADED REPLAYS”, ”MY REPLAY & TIPS”: Replay data from before the update will be unavailable for playback.
  • “ONLINE REPLAY”: Replay data from before the update will be deleted.
  • “SUPER GHOST BATTLE”, ”GHOST MATCH”: Character behavior and move properties will reflect that of the post-update state.

That’s everything in the 1.03.02 patch notes for Tekken 8. For the latest Tekken 8 updates, stay right here on Shacknews.

