Fallout 4's next-gen update arrives later this month

Fallout 4 is getting upgrades on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bethesda Softworks
1

The Fallout franchise has had a strong presence as of late thanks to its newly released television adaptation on Amazon Prime, and while the next installment in the game series is undoubtedly many years away, Bethesda is giving a face-lift to its most recent entry. Fallout 4’s next-gen update will be released on April 25, 2024, adding visual enhancements and performance boosts to the RPG on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Bethesda shared a blog post to confirm that Fallout 4’s long-awaited next-gen upgrade will be released later this month. It’ll add Quality and Performance modes to the game, allowing players to prioritize fidelity or performance. Fallout 4 will also be capable of running at 60 frames per second and will support higher resolutions than before. Players on PC will be able to enjoy widescreen and ultra-widescreen support.

A male and female character wearing blue Vault-Tec suits and wielding large weapons.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

Fallout 4’s next-gen upgrade is free for players that own the base game. In addition to the graphical and performance upgrades, Bethesda says that the update addresses several bugs and provides fixes to Creation Kit. Fallout 4 will launch on Epic Games Store to coincide with the next-gen update and is Steam Deck Verified.

Fallout 4’s next-gen update comes at a time of renewed interest in the RPG series thanks to the television adaptation on Prime Video, which we here at Shacknews quite enjoyed. For more on the Fallout franchise, Shacknews has what you need to know.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

