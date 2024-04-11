Fallout 4's next-gen update arrives later this month Fallout 4 is getting upgrades on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The Fallout franchise has had a strong presence as of late thanks to its newly released television adaptation on Amazon Prime, and while the next installment in the game series is undoubtedly many years away, Bethesda is giving a face-lift to its most recent entry. Fallout 4’s next-gen update will be released on April 25, 2024, adding visual enhancements and performance boosts to the RPG on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Bethesda shared a blog post to confirm that Fallout 4’s long-awaited next-gen upgrade will be released later this month. It’ll add Quality and Performance modes to the game, allowing players to prioritize fidelity or performance. Fallout 4 will also be capable of running at 60 frames per second and will support higher resolutions than before. Players on PC will be able to enjoy widescreen and ultra-widescreen support.



Fallout 4’s next-gen upgrade is free for players that own the base game. In addition to the graphical and performance upgrades, Bethesda says that the update addresses several bugs and provides fixes to Creation Kit. Fallout 4 will launch on Epic Games Store to coincide with the next-gen update and is Steam Deck Verified.

Fallout 4's next-gen update comes at a time of renewed interest in the RPG series thanks to the television adaptation on Prime Video.