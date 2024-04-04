New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 4, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Monkey Man's Dev Patel talks about representation of the hijra community in India

Love to see it.

Dan Orlovsky definitely farted on the Pat McAfee Show

They spent three hours talking about the fart. Two of those hours were on ESPN.

Live from Cleveland... It's...

Progressive Field!

She kept a straight face saying nice things about Cleveland. What can't she do?

The power of comedy

Rest in peace, Charlie Murphy.

At BK...

Have it your way!

Let's check in on the Buffalo Bills front office

Maybe Brandon Beane likes getting kicked in the nuts?

Ancient Nintendo tricks

This guy is a wizard!

Indian freestyle rap

Because why not?

Memes of the Kingdom

Impressive.

Me and Purah are going out on the town tonight.

The selfie adds to the swag of this video.

I need to get back into TOTK.

RIP, Jeremy :(

THIS IS A FAKE VIDEO

For a second, it was pretty neat to think about this alternate universe.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

When in doubt, just start throwing chairs.

I expect to see the Texas Rattlesnake to appear on day two of WrestleMania XL.

Mega Ran spitting bars.

Samoa Joe didn't have to go that hard!

Acknowledge The Final Boss.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 4, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

