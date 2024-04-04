Evening Reading - April 4, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Helldivers 2 players can look forward to the new Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond that adds explosive weapons, new armor, and more when it releases on April 11. Check out the trailer! #Helldivers2 #PS5 #PC pic.twitter.com/tVL0912fly — Shacknews (@shacknews) April 4, 2024

Monkey Man's Dev Patel talks about representation of the hijra community in India

Dev Patel on the trans representation in #MonkeyMan and including the hijra community in his film: "This is an anthem for the underdog, the voiceless, the marginalized." https://t.co/SKt22QcOUJ pic.twitter.com/5IwIZ0vW2D — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2024

Love to see it.

Dan Orlovsky definitely farted on the Pat McAfee Show

They spent three hours talking about the fart. Two of those hours were on ESPN.

Live from Cleveland... It's...

Progressive Field!

Caitlin Clark is enjoying Cleveland’s hospitality on her first ever visit to the city. #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/VfOuw5y5uq — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) April 4, 2024

She kept a straight face saying nice things about Cleveland. What can't she do?

The power of comedy

Rest in peace, Charlie Murphy.

At BK...

Have it your way!

Let's check in on the Buffalo Bills front office

Brandon Beane’s offseason moves so far pic.twitter.com/Nmn0FvZLtq — Circling The Wagons Podcast (@CTWpod) April 3, 2024

Maybe Brandon Beane likes getting kicked in the nuts?

Ancient Nintendo tricks

This guy is a wizard!

Indian freestyle rap

Punjabi Hip Hop - Black American Influence Worldwide. pic.twitter.com/0eHBubkfhw — Cornbread Mafioso 🖕🏾 (@Soulful1865) March 29, 2024

Because why not?

Memes of the Kingdom

Impressive.

Me and Purah are going out on the town tonight.

The selfie adds to the swag of this video.

I need to get back into TOTK.

RIP, Jeremy :(

THIS IS A FAKE VIDEO

Breaking: Donald Trump and Joe Biden have died at the same time pic.twitter.com/yb9j1skdmp — JTB (@jtbthought) April 1, 2024

For a second, it was pretty neat to think about this alternate universe.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

When in doubt, just start throwing chairs.

Someone showed up to stone cold Steve Austin’s ranch and left him a basket of beer ……👀 pic.twitter.com/9kHjnBpZrF — The Wrestle Plug (@wrestleplug_) April 2, 2024

I expect to see the Texas Rattlesnake to appear on day two of WrestleMania XL.

Ppl been asking for “Kingdom” bars so ok.



Much love to @DownstaitBand x @CodyRhodes



🔥 or 🚮? pic.twitter.com/IQlwSyONdc — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) April 4, 2024

Mega Ran spitting bars.

“I’m going to beat you down so severely it’s going to leave you mentally scarred like you left Diddy’s party too late.”



— Samoa Joe #AEWDynamite



pic.twitter.com/3NrkNaX1Sa — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 4, 2024

Samoa Joe didn't have to go that hard!

The Rock says he was late to his appearance at WWE World because he was on YouTube watching Jalen Hurts lose in the playoffs again.#WrestleMania



🎥: @BenPenrod_



pic.twitter.com/oOGXzWlOwY — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 4, 2024

Acknowledge The Final Boss.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

