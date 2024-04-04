Evening Reading - April 4, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution fits in just fine on the classic Game Boy Advance
- The Crush House challenges you to make a trashy 90s reality show
- Animal Well is a puzzling platformer that delves deep into mystery
- Marvel Snap April 4 patch notes make Thanos even more inevitable
- Ra Ra Boom is a surprisingly sincere brawler about ninja space cheerleaders saving the day
- System Shock remake Update 1.2 brings female protagonist & new ending next week
- Hellblade Director Tameem Antoniades has left Ninja Theory after 24 years
- FCC to vote on restoration of Net Neutrality regulations
- Second-generation Razer Blade 18 arrives today with big improvements
- Hearthstone Battlegrounds Season 7 will launch with Battlegrounds Duos
Helldivers 2 players can look forward to the new Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond that adds explosive weapons, new armor, and more when it releases on April 11. Check out the trailer! #Helldivers2 #PS5 #PC pic.twitter.com/tVL0912fly— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 4, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Monkey Man's Dev Patel talks about representation of the hijra community in India
Dev Patel on the trans representation in #MonkeyMan and including the hijra community in his film: "This is an anthem for the underdog, the voiceless, the marginalized." https://t.co/SKt22QcOUJ pic.twitter.com/5IwIZ0vW2D— Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2024
Love to see it.
Dan Orlovsky definitely farted on the Pat McAfee Show
That's twice now @danorlovsky7 😂💩#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/LBdDTQchCO— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 2, 2024
They spent three hours talking about the fart. Two of those hours were on ESPN.
Live from Cleveland... It's...
https://t.co/MQZx6f5hCJ pic.twitter.com/OvJvR6iiD6— Michael Collier (@MikeACollier) March 30, 2024
Progressive Field!
Caitlin Clark is enjoying Cleveland’s hospitality on her first ever visit to the city. #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/VfOuw5y5uq— clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) April 4, 2024
She kept a straight face saying nice things about Cleveland. What can't she do?
The power of comedy
Rest in peace, Charlie Murphy.
At BK...
Have it your way!
Let's check in on the Buffalo Bills front office
Brandon Beane’s offseason moves so far pic.twitter.com/Nmn0FvZLtq— Circling The Wagons Podcast (@CTWpod) April 3, 2024
Maybe Brandon Beane likes getting kicked in the nuts?
Ancient Nintendo tricks
This guy is a wizard!
Indian freestyle rap
Punjabi Hip Hop - Black American Influence Worldwide. pic.twitter.com/0eHBubkfhw— Cornbread Mafioso 🖕🏾 (@Soulful1865) March 29, 2024
Because why not?
Memes of the Kingdom
Impressive.
Me and Purah are going out on the town tonight.
The selfie adds to the swag of this video.
I need to get back into TOTK.
RIP, Jeremy :(
THIS IS A FAKE VIDEO
Breaking: Donald Trump and Joe Biden have died at the same time pic.twitter.com/yb9j1skdmp— JTB (@jtbthought) April 1, 2024
For a second, it was pretty neat to think about this alternate universe.
It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!
BROOOOOOOOOOO LMFAOOO #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/mp3itqOhyf— V. ✨🐝 (@HaangEmHiigh) April 2, 2024
When in doubt, just start throwing chairs.
Someone showed up to stone cold Steve Austin’s ranch and left him a basket of beer ……👀 pic.twitter.com/9kHjnBpZrF— The Wrestle Plug (@wrestleplug_) April 2, 2024
I expect to see the Texas Rattlesnake to appear on day two of WrestleMania XL.
Ppl been asking for “Kingdom” bars so ok.— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) April 4, 2024
Much love to @DownstaitBand x @CodyRhodes
🔥 or 🚮? pic.twitter.com/IQlwSyONdc
Mega Ran spitting bars.
“I’m going to beat you down so severely it’s going to leave you mentally scarred like you left Diddy’s party too late.”— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 4, 2024
— Samoa Joe #AEWDynamite
pic.twitter.com/3NrkNaX1Sa
Samoa Joe didn't have to go that hard!
The Rock says he was late to his appearance at WWE World because he was on YouTube watching Jalen Hurts lose in the playoffs again.#WrestleMania— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 4, 2024
🎥: @BenPenrod_
pic.twitter.com/oOGXzWlOwY
Acknowledge The Final Boss.
