Hellblade Director Tameem Antoniades has left Ninja Theory after 24 years

Antoniades' departure came at some point during the development of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.
Donovan Erskine
As Xbox prepares for the release of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 next month, it has come to light that a longtime staple at Ninja Theory quietly left the company during the development of its highly-anticipated sequel. Tameem Antoniades, who co-founded the studio and directed the first Hellblade, has left Ninja Theory after approximately 24 years.

Word of Tameem Antoniades’ departure from Ninja Theory came from a Polygon preview of the upcoming Hellblade 2. The journalist (Oli Welsh) noticed Antoniades’ absence during a recent visit to the studio’s U.K. office. An Xbox spokesperson later confirmed that Tameem Antoniades was no longer at the studios.

Senua in Hellblade 2.

Source: Xbox Game Studios

Tameem Antoniades was involved with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 during the early stages of its development. It’s unclear when exactly he left the studio, and the circumstances surrounding his exit are unknown. The leads seeing Hellblade 2 cross the finish line are Dan Attwell (art director), Mark Slater-Tunstill (VFX director), and David Garcia (audio director).

We’re just under a month away from the launch of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 on May 21. Be sure to stick around on Shacknews as we cover the latest updates on the long-anticipated sequel.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

