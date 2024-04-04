Hellblade Director Tameem Antoniades has left Ninja Theory after 24 years Antoniades' departure came at some point during the development of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

As Xbox prepares for the release of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 next month, it has come to light that a longtime staple at Ninja Theory quietly left the company during the development of its highly-anticipated sequel. Tameem Antoniades, who co-founded the studio and directed the first Hellblade, has left Ninja Theory after approximately 24 years.

Word of Tameem Antoniades’ departure from Ninja Theory came from a Polygon preview of the upcoming Hellblade 2. The journalist (Oli Welsh) noticed Antoniades’ absence during a recent visit to the studio’s U.K. office. An Xbox spokesperson later confirmed that Tameem Antoniades was no longer at the studios.



Source: Xbox Game Studios

Tameem Antoniades was involved with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 during the early stages of its development. It’s unclear when exactly he left the studio, and the circumstances surrounding his exit are unknown. The leads seeing Hellblade 2 cross the finish line are Dan Attwell (art director), Mark Slater-Tunstill (VFX director), and David Garcia (audio director).

We're just under a month away from the launch of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 on May 21.