Evening Reading - April 3, 2024

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Saber Interactive CEO confirms studio is still working on KOTOR remake
- Coridden is a smooth action RPG with combat juice and an excellent shapeshifting hook
- Hackers helped Sony kill an exploit that let the PS Portal play PSP games offline
- Ubisoft Forward announced for June 2024
- Respawn working on fix for Apex Legends after update wiped stats & progress
- Intel (INTC) stock falls following disclosure of $7 billion operating loss in 2023 foundry business
- MechWarrior 5: Clans is an action-packed, co-op mech shooter
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
How Akuma opens his phone
How I believe Akuma unlocks his phone in World Tour Mode #Akuma pic.twitter.com/72twoa5Pj2— Mr BlondetanamoBay (@BlondetanamoBay) April 1, 2024
This looks like something you'd see a jailbroken iPhone 4 do back in the day.
Beating Elden Ring with a steering wheel
WE DID IT! We beat Elden Ring's Radahn RL1 on steering wheel! Super proud of this one! pic.twitter.com/1WXEY6UNgf— Thormungandr (@thormungandr) April 2, 2024
These folks' brains are wired differently than mine. Endlessly impressed by a lot of these challenge runs.
Silksong news?!
Hollow Knight fans when they get a store page with no release date and no other new information https://t.co/aGORJtiESk pic.twitter.com/wjOjcaHbcq— FE MS Paint Memes for the Strategically Challenged (@fe_paint) April 2, 2024
Hey, at least someone out there acknowledged its existence.
X-Men #33 cover art
X-MEN # 33 MICRONAUTS variant by me, in stores today! pic.twitter.com/KF0ArHIKtn— Taurin Clarke (@Muaadib) April 3, 2024
So good. X-Men art always rules.
Video game legends collide
3人でデート中ー pic.twitter.com/NmniEl0BST— 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) April 3, 2024
What do you think they're talking about?
Welcome to the Velvet Bathroom!
"Welcome to the Velvet Room, Please give me a moment and I will be right with you" https://t.co/7htLG0VLzl pic.twitter.com/WUwFlvf4kE— Unfriendly-looking Girl (@Amy2ButBaseder) April 2, 2024
Hilarious how well this fits.
First poster for Joker 2.
The world is a stage.— Variety (@Variety) April 2, 2024
Here's the first poster for #JokerFolieADeux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. The film's official trailer arrives April 9. https://t.co/UOp8WEDw1U pic.twitter.com/FnSL33JEv5
Trailer next week. strap in, folks.
Stefon Diggs traded to Houston!
Blockbuster: Bills are finalizing a trade to send four-time Pro-Bowl WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft-pick compensation, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5tIJGkve6t— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024
Had to slip some football news in there. The Texans are getting scary.
