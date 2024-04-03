New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 3, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means time for another round of Evening Reading.
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

How Akuma opens his phone

This looks like something you'd see a jailbroken iPhone 4 do back in the day.

Beating Elden Ring with a steering wheel

These folks' brains are wired differently than mine. Endlessly impressed by a lot of these challenge runs.

Silksong news?!

Hey, at least someone out there acknowledged its existence.

X-Men #33 cover art

So good. X-Men art always rules.

Video game legends collide

What do you think they're talking about?

Welcome to the Velvet Bathroom!

Hilarious how well this fits.

First poster for Joker 2.

Trailer next week. strap in, folks.

Stefon Diggs traded to Houston!

Had to slip some football news in there. The Texans are getting scary.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Jesse Pinkman and Walter White.
What are you cooking up in Bubbletron today?
Source: AMC

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

