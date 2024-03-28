New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - March 28. 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

That one time Jack Black was on the X-Files talking about Virtua Fighter 2

He would later go on to voice Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

When's Mahvel?

Seriously, when are we getting a new Marvel vs. Capcom game?

Rudd on Conan x FF7 Crossover Meme

A solid video meme.

I want to try this jet pack

Is there a weight limitation?

George RR Martin asks Stephen King how to write faster

It's probably easier when you don't have to describe floppy weiners every other page.

Tim McAfee is a dawg

I have never seen that Jenga move actually work out for a player.

Kai Cenat gets friendzoned hard on stream

Ouch, but it was basically instant karma for how he treated a lady earlier in the same stream.

Maybe he should stick to whatever it is he does?

Shackpets development update

Shackpets logo.

We are still hard at work on a major redesign of the entire Shackpets app. As this week would have been Lola's 9th birthday, I figured I would provide an update on how things are progressing. We have added a new way to challenge friends that we left out of the original build due to scope limitations. The feature will be called Cuteness War and will live on the existing Battle screen. We have also drastically improved the process for uploading photos to the platform and have come up with a better way to handle images rejected by AI moderation. Looking forward to showing everyone Shackpets version 2 when it is ready to launch later this year.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 28, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola