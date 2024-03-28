Evening Reading - March 28. 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

That one time Jack Black was on the X-Files talking about Virtua Fighter 2

Remembering the X-Files episode where the plot heavily revolved around a Virtua Fighter 2 Cabinet, featuring Jack Black pic.twitter.com/BY7aVzIdA2 — Rooflemonger 🦍🦧🐵 (@Rooflemonger) March 27, 2024

He would later go on to voice Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

When's Mahvel?

fgc, am i wild for this? pic.twitter.com/p6Shcj7awn — sharpie only on TIKTOK & BSKY (@dapurplesharpie) March 25, 2024

Seriously, when are we getting a new Marvel vs. Capcom game?

Rudd on Conan x FF7 Crossover Meme

A solid video meme.

I want to try this jet pack

Is there a weight limitation?

George RR Martin asks Stephen King how to write faster

It's probably easier when you don't have to describe floppy weiners every other page.

Tim McAfee is a dawg

I have never seen that Jenga move actually work out for a player.

Kai Cenat gets friendzoned hard on stream

Kai Cenat really asked Tyla on a date and she rejected & friendzoned him on the spot 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l0UjIhNkhj — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 25, 2024

Ouch, but it was basically instant karma for how he treated a lady earlier in the same stream.

nobody talking about this 😭 pic.twitter.com/M0ENnXjPdi — snow ❆ (@realestox) March 25, 2024

Maybe he should stick to whatever it is he does?

Shackpets development update

We are still hard at work on a major redesign of the entire Shackpets app. As this week would have been Lola's 9th birthday, I figured I would provide an update on how things are progressing. We have added a new way to challenge friends that we left out of the original build due to scope limitations. The feature will be called Cuteness War and will live on the existing Battle screen. We have also drastically improved the process for uploading photos to the platform and have come up with a better way to handle images rejected by AI moderation. Looking forward to showing everyone Shackpets version 2 when it is ready to launch later this year.

