New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - March 27, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Spider Within

A dope short Spider-Verse film about Miles dealing with anxiety.

GameKirb

I wonder what powers this would give him.

More free No Man's Sky content!

You're going to take these free updates and you're going to like them.

Stardew Valley 1.6.3 is out now!

ConcernedApe continues to kill it

Kinds of Kindness trailer

Sign me up for anything Yorgos and Emma Stone do together!

If Sonic was in Spider-Man 2

Hey Insomniac, I have a DLC idea.

Utopia is Marvel Snap's latest featured location!

Pretty straightforward. I'm into it.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Aang, Sokka, Katara, Momo, and Appa from Avatar: The Last Airbender.
I feel like Sokka would enjoy playing Bubbletron.com
Source: Nickelodeon

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola