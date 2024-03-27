Evening Reading - March 27, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Spider Within

A dope short Spider-Verse film about Miles dealing with anxiety.

GameKirb

I wonder what powers this would give him.

More free No Man's Sky content!

You're going to take these free updates and you're going to like them.

Stardew Valley 1.6.3 is out now!

1.6.3 now available on PC pic.twitter.com/x9RHCQtJWt — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 27, 2024

ConcernedApe continues to kill it

Kinds of Kindness trailer

Sign me up for anything Yorgos and Emma Stone do together!

If Sonic was in Spider-Man 2

Hey Insomniac, I have a DLC idea.

Utopia is Marvel Snap's latest featured location!

Welcome to Utopia, our latest hot location and a home for all mutants!



🔹 3 and 4-Cost cards cost 1 less. pic.twitter.com/Lq5vpBlCwV — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) March 27, 2024

Pretty straightforward. I'm into it.

