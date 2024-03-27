Evening Reading - March 27, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Xbox Cloud Gaming update includes mouse and keyboard support beta
- Marvel Rivals is a team-based shooter from NetEase Games
- Judge rules in Sony's favor in $500 million patent lawsuit
- Nintendo of America confirms contractor layoffs & full-time employee promotions at testing center
- Sega of America workers ratify first union contract at a major US gaming company
- Open Roads review: Family business
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The Spider Within
A dope short Spider-Verse film about Miles dealing with anxiety.
GameKirb
Gamekirb 💜 pic.twitter.com/Ik54ZAZ3Ce— James Turner (@JamesTurner_42) March 26, 2024
I wonder what powers this would give him.
More free No Man's Sky content!
March 27, 2024
You're going to take these free updates and you're going to like them.
Stardew Valley 1.6.3 is out now!
1.6.3 now available on PC pic.twitter.com/x9RHCQtJWt— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 27, 2024
ConcernedApe continues to kill it
Kinds of Kindness trailer
Sign me up for anything Yorgos and Emma Stone do together!
If Sonic was in Spider-Man 2
I’m a fucking idiot. https://t.co/UcouKBesg4 pic.twitter.com/ZQevgWAlLg— Nitro-Spidey: The New Empire (@NitroSpidey) March 27, 2024
Hey Insomniac, I have a DLC idea.
Utopia is Marvel Snap's latest featured location!
Welcome to Utopia, our latest hot location and a home for all mutants!— MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) March 27, 2024
🔹 3 and 4-Cost cards cost 1 less. pic.twitter.com/Lq5vpBlCwV
Pretty straightforward. I'm into it.
