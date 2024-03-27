Nintendo of America confirms contractor layoffs & full-time employee promotions at testing center

As the industry waits for news surrounding Nintendo’s long-rumored Switch successor, there’s been a bit of a reshuffling at the company’s Washington, USA office. Nintendo of America has confirmed reports that it laid off some of its contracted testers and converted others to full-time employees.
The news comes from a Kotaku report, as a Nintendo spokesperson confirmed the information in a statement to the publication. The Nintendo spokesperson provided the following statement.
This of course comes as Nintendo is widely considered to be working on its successor to the Switch. Most recently the console was rumored to have been quietly delayed from Fall 2024 to an early 2025 release window. Nintendo has yet to confirm the existence of a new Switch console or a release window for it. Stick with Shacknews for the latest Nintendo news.
