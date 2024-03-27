New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Nintendo of America confirms contractor layoffs & full-time employee promotions at testing center

Nintendo is parting with some of its contracted testers and promoting others to full-time employees.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
5

As the industry waits for news surrounding Nintendo’s long-rumored Switch successor, there’s been a bit of a reshuffling at the company’s Washington, USA office. Nintendo of America has confirmed reports that it laid off some of its contracted testers and converted others to full-time employees.

The news comes from a Kotaku report, as a Nintendo spokesperson confirmed the information in a statement to the publication. The Nintendo spokesperson provided the following statement.

This of course comes as Nintendo is widely considered to be working on its successor to the Switch. Most recently the console was rumored to have been quietly delayed from Fall 2024 to an early 2025 release window. Nintendo has yet to confirm the existence of a new Switch console or a release window for it. Stick with Shacknews for the latest Nintendo news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    March 27, 2024 11:55 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Nintendo of America confirms contractor layoffs & full-time employee promotions at testing center

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 27, 2024 12:19 PM

      Damn, I was just commenting the other day that Nintendo seemed to be the sole developer that wasn't in the news cycle for gutting people.

      • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 27, 2024 1:32 PM

        read the article

        • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          March 27, 2024 1:57 PM

          Ahh literally read that backwards along with full time employees.

      • Grumbeld legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 27, 2024 1:40 PM

        This sounds more like actually paying for full time people rather than contracting out work. That's a pro-worker move in my book.

      • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        March 27, 2024 1:49 PM

        japan is way more collectivist, even firing people is rare over there. they try to make ppl succeed in other roles before possibly canning

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 27, 2024 1:51 PM

          Unless you're Konami. Then they look for punishments worse than firing.

          Castlevania 3's director was sent to the pachinko factory assembly line after it under performed.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 27, 2024 1:50 PM

        "...and full-time employee promotions"

Hello, Meet Lola