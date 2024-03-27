Nintendo of America confirms contractor layoffs & full-time employee promotions at testing center Nintendo is parting with some of its contracted testers and promoting others to full-time employees.

As the industry waits for news surrounding Nintendo’s long-rumored Switch successor, there’s been a bit of a reshuffling at the company’s Washington, USA office. Nintendo of America has confirmed reports that it laid off some of its contracted testers and converted others to full-time employees.

The news comes from a Kotaku report, as a Nintendo spokesperson confirmed the information in a statement to the publication. The Nintendo spokesperson provided the following statement.

Nintendo of America (NOA) has reorganized its Product Testing functions to drive greater global integration in game development efforts. The changes will also better align NOA with interregional testing procedures and operations.

These changes will involve some contractor assignments ending, as well as the creation of a significant number of new full-time employee positions. For all assignments that are ending, the contractors’ agencies, with NOA’s support, will offer severance packages and provide assistance during their transition.

For those contractor associates who will be leaving us, we are tremendously grateful for the important contributions they’ve made to our business, and we extend our heartfelt thanks for their hard work and service to Nintendo.

Source: Nintendo

This of course comes as Nintendo is widely considered to be working on its successor to the Switch. Most recently the console was rumored to have been quietly delayed from Fall 2024 to an early 2025 release window. Nintendo has yet to confirm the existence of a new Switch console or a release window for it. Stick with Shacknews for the latest Nintendo news.