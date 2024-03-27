Xbox Cloud Gaming update includes mouse and keyboard support beta Xbox Insiders can currently preview mouse and keyboard support for Xbox Cloud Gaming on a select collection of titles.

It’s wild to think that Xbox Cloud Gaming hasn’t had any form of mouse and keyboard support yet, but that’s about to change as the feature enters beta in the program’s latest update. Xbox Cloud Gaming’s latest build allows Xbox Insiders to try out mouse and keyboard support on a handful of supported titles. Some games will only be able to handle the feature on browser, but it’s all part of a push to test out the feature before a wider rollout.

Xbox shared the details of mouse and keyboard support for Xbox Cloud Gaming in the latest update summary for the program. According to the post, Xbox Insiders will be able to access mouse and keyboard beta testing for Xbox Cloud Gaming on Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome browsers. For Insider to be able to access the feature, they’ll have to ensure that their Xbox profile settings have the “Preview Features” option checked.

With Xbox Cloud Gaming getting mouse and keyboard beta support, hopefully full support isn't too far behind.

Source: Xbox

For now, Xbox has provided a list of select titles on which the mouse and keyboard beta support is available for Xbox Cloud Gaming. They are as follows:

Fortnite

ARK Survival Evolved

Sea of Thieves

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Atomic Heart Known Issue: There is some difficulty switching between gamepad (controller) and Mouse and Keyboard while streaming game

Sniper Elite 5

Deep Rock Galactic

High on Life

Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Gears Tactics

Pentiment

Doom 64

Age of Empires 2

It’s a small list of games for now, but hopefully leads into a satisfactory implementation of mouse and keyboard support on a wider scale down the line. Stay tuned as we share more updates on Xbox and Xbox Cloud Gaming.