Evening Reading - March 25, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's that time again! Simon checks out a sudoku with several thermometers.

Netflix's 3 Body Problem adaptation was so good

Absolutely loved it.

Adventures in The Sims 2!

These older Sims games are so good.

Let's learn about desalination

It's probably not super efficient, right?

Magical hands

Some people are so talented. Takes a lot of practice to get these sleight of hand skills.

Pick the best parts of the food

Choose wisely.

These LEGO puzzle builds are neat

I think I want to make one for my desk.

I love mochi sweets

I think it'd be neat to visit Japan at some point.

Accessibility is so good

Love seeing these advancements.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Sam's ginger cat Rad sleeping under a blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

