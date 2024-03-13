How to see the Focused Activity - Destiny 2 Work out how to tell what the Focused Activity is, how long it has left, and when the next one starts.

The Focused Activity is a randomly selected mode during Destiny 2’s Guardian Games event. This activity is highlighted for a couple of hours, giving each class a chance to go in and earn medallions for their team. Unless you know what you’re looking for, it can be hard to tell what the Focused Activity is, how long it’s going to last, and when the next one will start.

How to see what the Focused Activity is

The Focused Activity will be highlighted by the little white laurels and the bracket at the bottom of the node.

Source: Shacknews

Seeing which activity is the Focused Activity is actually rather simple once you know what you’re looking for. Open the map of the Tower and look at the four nodes across the top. The one with the additional white bracket below it is the Focused Activity. Remember to pledge to the right class before you play!

How long the Focused Activity has left

The Focused Activity is only active for two or three hours, depending on if it's a week day or the weekend.

Source: Shacknews

To check the remaining time of the Focused Activity, simply highlight the node and look at the top of the panel. There will be a small clock and text in orange that says, “Focused activity ends in” and then a timer. During the week, the Focused Activity lasts for two hours and on the weekend it will last for three.

What this means is that you have two hours (or however much time is remaining) to get in, play the Focused Activity, and earn additional points for your team.

When will the next Focused Activity start?

The Focus Activity Standings node can be highlighted to see when the next one begins.

Source: Shacknews

Sometimes you will log in to Destiny 2 and there will be no Focused Activity. To check when the next Focused Activity will start, highlight the smaller node above the four activities on the map of the Tower. This node will tell you the Focus Activity Stands, specifically, when the next activity begins and which class was the previous winner.

How to check class progress in the Focused Activity

When the Focused Activity is active, highlighting the Focus Activity Standings node will show the class progess bars.

Source: Shacknews

When a Focused Activity starts, you can check which class is winning by opening the map of the Tower and highlighting the smaller node above the four activities. This will give you a breakdown of how this special event works, how to earn the various reward packages, and how the pledging works. Most importantly, down the bottom it will display how the classes are performing. If you haven’t pledged a class yet, it’s a good idea to just jump on the one that’s winning, especially if you’re trying to unlock the Skimmer.

Now that you know all about how the Focused Activity works, you can get in there and start fighting for your preferred class. If your class wins, you’ll even earn a Focus Champions Package! Stop by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide between your matches to learn more about Guardian Games and the other seasonal events.