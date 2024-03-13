Where to find the Focus Champions Package - Destiny 2 Did your class win the Focused Activity and now you can't locate the winner's package? Here's where to find it and how to fix it not showing up.

Guardian Games is rocking along and the three classes are vying for top billing. As the event progresses, more Focused Activities will take place, which means more players will be earning their Focus Champions Package. Some players, however, are having difficulty locating this Focus Activity winner’s package.

Where to find the Focus Champions Package

The Focus Champions Package, also referred to as the Focus Activity winner’s package, is found in the Inventory screen under Consumables. It looks like an engram emblazoned with the Guardian Games symbols. You must have no medallions in your Medallion Case in order to open the package.

The Focus Champions Package is awarded to the class that won the Focused Activity.

If your Focus Champions Package does not appear, exit Destiny 2 (close the application if you’re on console) and then relaunch the game. Sometimes it will take a couple of attempts for the package to show up in your inventory. It also goes without saying (but I’ll say it anyway), make sure that the class you played on during the Focus Activity is actually the class that won. Destiny 2 will log which class you use the first time you complete a Focus Activity with that class. Take a look at our guide on how to pledge a class during the Focused Activity if you're not sure.

As for why these Focus Champions Packages are so important, opening three of them is one of the few ways you can unlock a Skimmer. The Skimmer is a temporary vehicle given to players for the duration of Guardian Games unless they can complete the Drop In quest. The other way you can get it is by farming 1,200 medallions or earning an extremely high score in Nightfalls. The winner’s package is definitely the easiest way to secure your hoverboard.

With your Focus Champions Package earned, you’ll be one step closer to finishing quests and banking more medallions for your chosen class. Remember to open the Focused Activity winner’s package before Guardian Games ends! Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more coverage of all the seasonal events.