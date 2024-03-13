How to pledge a class during the Focused Activity - Destiny 2 Pledging a class during the Focused Activity in Destiny 2 is important if you want to earn the Champions Package.

Guardian Games is all about using your preferred class to earn medallions in the hope of securing victory. However, there are times where players are asked to pledge to a class, specifically for Focused Activities. Unless you’re reading all the fine print on every screen, how to pledge a class isn’t going to be immediately obvious.

How to pledge a class during the Focused Activity

To pledge to a class during the Focused Activity, you will need to play the Focused Activity with that class. It is not enough to just log in with a class. You must play whatever the Focused Activity is at that specific point in time – you only need to do one, though. Here’s how to check what the Focused Activity is.

Highlighting the Focused Activity node will explains how pledging a class works.

Source: Shacknews

Once you play the Focused Activity with the class you want to pledge, you’ve done it. If that class wins the activity, you will receive a Focus Champions Package, which is one of the few ways you can permanently unlock your Skimmer.

You will need to pledge a class every single time the Focused Activity begins. Note that this isn’t you saying which class you want to win the overall Guardian Games, that is still determined by which team banks the most medallions (or whatever parameters Bungie tweaks on the backend).

After pledging to a class for the Focused Activity, remember to wear your Guardian Games class item else you won’t be earning medallions and various quests won’t progress. Swing by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help fighting for your class during Guardian Games.