Prosecutor god roll - Destiny 2 Get yourself a Voltshot Auto Rifle with this god roll Prosecutor or something else for Destiny 2's intense PvP modes.

With the refresh to the Prophecy dungeon loot comes new god rolls for the Prosecutor. This Arc, Precision Frame, 450RPMG Auto Rifle has some appealing perks, especially for those that have been holding out for a Voltshot option. Here are a couple of rolls you might like to consider for PvE and PvP.

How to get Prosecutor

Prosecutor is a random drop from the Phalanx Echo boss fight in the Prophecy dungeon. This is the first boss fight in the activity, which means you won’t need to get very far into it before you can start farming. Keep an eye on our dungeon schedule so you can see when you should jump in and farm. We’ve also got our Prophecy loot table for the other available drops.

PVP – Prosecutor god roll

While Auto Rifles go in and out of fashion in Crucible, it’s always good to have a god roll option sitting in the wings. There are a couple of different perks that would make for a decent roll, so if the following one isn’t for you, there’s bound to be another you’ll like.

Prosecutor god roll - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Zen Moment (Causing damage with this weapon reduces recoil and flinch over time) Perk 2 Target Lock (Damage increases the longer this weapon remains on target) Origin Trait Crossing Over (This weapon has increased range and handling for the top half of the magazine, while rounds from the bottom half of the magazine deal increase damage) Masterwork Handling(+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjuster (Aim Assist +5)

Arrowhead Brake and Ricochet Rounds work together to bring the Recoil Direction perfectly vertical while also boosting Handling, Range, and Stability. This will help the Prosecutor feel laser-focused, even at ranges slightly outside the norm.

When it comes to perks, there are a couple of different ways you could go. Firstly, Zen Moment and Target Lock synergize well, as the more you hit your target, the more accurate Prosecutor becomes and the more damage it does. This is especially true when Crossing Over kicks in.

If this isn’t for you, try for Keep Away for the boost to Reload Speed, Range, and Accuracy (provided no one is close) and Tap the Trigger for the short period of Stability and Accuracy. These will make it pinpoint accurate, even for an Auto Rifle.

You can round off this god roll with a Handling Masterwork, which just makes any weapon feel nice. Slap on a Targeting Adjuster if you don’t like the stickiness and need some help, or go with another option like Icarus Grip if you’re a jumpy sort or even Sprint Grip.

PVE – Prosecutor god roll

A Prosecutor god roll for PvE is where the fun really starts. Unless I’m terribly mistaken, this is the first Auto Rifle to offer Voltshot, which means you’ll be spreading the hurt with great ease.

Prosecutor god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Shots from this weapon knock the target back further, Range +5) Perk 1 Dragonfly (Precision hills create an elemental damage explosion) Perk 2 Voltshot (Reloading this weapon after defeating a target overcharges this weapon for a short period of time, causing it to jolt on its next hit) Origin Trait Crossing Over (This weapon has increased range and handling for the top half of the magazine, while rounds from the bottom half of the magazine deal increase damage) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor Spec

As with most fast-firing weapons, Arrowhead Brake does wonders to keep that kick vertical. Follow this up with High-Caliber Rounds to knock your foes off-balance. This will help you stun them so you can guarantee those headshots, which is where the perks come in.

Dragonfly will create an elemental explosion, potentially killing any nearby foes. But the real treat is Voltshot. Get a kill, reload, and enjoy jolting anyone you hit. There will be jolts and explosions popping off all around.

You can round this off with a Stability Masterwork if you’re not pleased with how it bounces. Additionally, Minor Spec will ensure you don’t waste too many shots proccing Dragonfly or Voltshot.

While these Prosecutor god rolls are our preferences, there are more options out there for you to enjoy. Let us know in the comments your ideal roll and then check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for a look at a large number of other weapon recommendations.