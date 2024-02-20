PowerWash Simulator is getting Warhammer 40K DLC You think 40,000 years in the future they won't need deep cleans? Grab your sprayer and get to work for the sparkling glory of the Imperium!

PowerWash Simulator has had quite a few interesting DLC crossovers since it launched, but the next one is taking us to the far future in the grimdark sci-fi fantasy of Warhammer 40K. While that might sound grittier than your everyday PowerWash job, that just means more for you to clean. The Warhammer 40K DLC will bring new environments and challenges to the game and is coming at the end of February.

The developers at FuturLab announced the details of the upcoming PowerWash Simulator Warhammer 40K DLC in a new trailer posted this week. Starting on February 27, 2024, the Warhammer 40K Special Pack will treat players to a new area in which a wide variety of units and machinery from Warhammer 40K are awaiting your deep-cleaning services. You’ll polish off massive tanks, bristling mechs, and other grandiose tools of war as you polish them to a sheen for their next deadly missions. Players will also get special costumes and sprayers themed to the Warhammer 40K universe.

This is easily one of the most outlandish DLC for PowerWash Simulator yet, and that’s saying something. After all, we’ve already had the option to clean the mansion of Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft, as well as polishing up some SHINRA company vehicles and facilities and Tifa’s 7th Heaven from Final Fantasy 7. Why, we even ventured to the depths of Bikini Bottom to clean up the homes of Spongebob Squarepants and his friends. One might say that just about everything is on the table for the FuturLab crew, and now we’ll have Warhammer 40K settings and iconic vehicles to clean soon.

As we look forward to the Warhammer 40K DLC in PowerWash Simulator next week, stay tuned for more PowerWash Sim coverage or catch up on previous news and updates for the game.