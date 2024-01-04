Evening Reading - January 4, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy New Year!

Or should I say Happy New Tear?

Handle hard better

Be someone who handles hard better. pic.twitter.com/JhkGCRg8o7 — Duke Women’s Basketball (@DukeWBB) July 5, 2022

Great message.

Num Num Cat Song

This is the song of my people.

Sports!

The disrespect is real.

Sometimes Pitchy Pitchy Woo Woo actually works.

Wonder Woman on a skateboard?

I got you👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ej2f6PJx7h — 80s Kidz (@80s_Kidz) January 4, 2024

Skateboarding rules.

Thank you, Ricky. We wish you nothing but the best and remain supportive of your decision to continue focusing on your mental health.✨



FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/3cDQHdXKOz pic.twitter.com/UExj6bkxqE — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 5, 2024

Best of luck in retirement, Ricky Rubio!

The Orlando Magic are going to retire Shaq's jersey number!

This video will go down in history as the greatest ever pic.twitter.com/TqS8WkHI31 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 4, 2024

Three bananas.

Carl Sagan's Star Wars critique

Famed astrophysicist Carl Sagan talked about seeing STAR WARS in 1977, and said it was "too white." pic.twitter.com/k0iFohv7dd — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) December 21, 2023

I wonder what he would have thought of The Last Jedi.

Sweet Monster Truck Open Loop Jump

Hell yeah!

Most impressive

I didn't know what a culvert was before this video popped up in my feed.

Shacknews Dev Update: Bubbletron Week 1

In case you missed it, Shacknews launched our first game on Monday. It's called Bubbletron and the game is basically a satirical stock market almanac wrapped up in a slot machine. We are working on some updates for Bubbletron, and are rapidly approaching Shackpets Version 2 Beta Testing.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 4, 2024. Please consider checking out our new game Bubbletron.

