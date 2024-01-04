Evening Reading - January 4, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews 24 Most Anticipated Games of 2024
- Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
- Year of the Games: 2023
- The Finals - PC specs & system requirements
- Best Skaar decks - Marvel Snap
- 2024 United States stock market holiday calendar
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review
- F-Zero 99 review: The Race of the 21st Century
- Shacknews Top 23 Games of the Year 2023
- Shacknews Top 23 Indie Games of the Year 2023
IllFonic just posted a new Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Story Trailer. Check it out! #GBSU #Ghostbusters #IllFonic pic.twitter.com/Hd5DOnDmWm— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 4, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Happy New Year!
2024まであと3時間、来年もよろしくお願いします。— ちょく🦀 (@chocrab_1226) December 31, 2023
#ゼルダの伝説 #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/AIRGEWLK8c
Or should I say Happy New Tear?
Handle hard better
Be someone who handles hard better. pic.twitter.com/JhkGCRg8o7— Duke Women’s Basketball (@DukeWBB) July 5, 2022
Great message.
Num Num Cat Song
This is the song of my people.
Sports!
The disrespect is real.
Sometimes Pitchy Pitchy Woo Woo actually works.
Wonder Woman on a skateboard?— 80s Kidz (@80s_Kidz) January 4, 2024
I got you👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ej2f6PJx7h
Skateboarding rules.
Thank you, Ricky. We wish you nothing but the best and remain supportive of your decision to continue focusing on your mental health.✨— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 5, 2024
FULL RELEASE: https://t.co/3cDQHdXKOz pic.twitter.com/UExj6bkxqE
Best of luck in retirement, Ricky Rubio!
The Orlando Magic are going to retire Shaq's jersey number!
This video will go down in history as the greatest ever pic.twitter.com/TqS8WkHI31— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 4, 2024
Three bananas.
Carl Sagan's Star Wars critique
Famed astrophysicist Carl Sagan talked about seeing STAR WARS in 1977, and said it was "too white." pic.twitter.com/k0iFohv7dd— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) December 21, 2023
I wonder what he would have thought of The Last Jedi.
Sweet Monster Truck Open Loop Jump
Hell yeah!
Most impressive
I didn't know what a culvert was before this video popped up in my feed.
Shacknews Dev Update: Bubbletron Week 1
In case you missed it, Shacknews launched our first game on Monday. It's called Bubbletron and the game is basically a satirical stock market almanac wrapped up in a slot machine. We are working on some updates for Bubbletron, and are rapidly approaching Shackpets Version 2 Beta Testing.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 4, 2024. Please consider checking out our new game Bubbletron.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 4, 2024