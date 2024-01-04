New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 4, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy New Year!

Or should I say Happy New Tear?

Handle hard better

Great message.

Num Num Cat Song

This is the song of my people.

Sports!

The disrespect is real.

Sometimes Pitchy Pitchy Woo Woo actually works.

Skateboarding rules.

Best of luck in retirement, Ricky Rubio!

The Orlando Magic are going to retire Shaq's jersey number!

Three bananas.

Carl Sagan's Star Wars critique

I wonder what he would have thought of The Last Jedi.

Sweet Monster Truck Open Loop Jump

Hell yeah!

Most impressive

I didn't know what a culvert was before this video popped up in my feed.

Shacknews Dev Update: Bubbletron Week 1

In case you missed it, Shacknews launched our first game on Monday. It's called Bubbletron and the game is basically a satirical stock market almanac wrapped up in a slot machine. We are working on some updates for Bubbletron, and are rapidly approaching Shackpets Version 2 Beta Testing. 

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 4, 2024. Please consider checking out our new game Bubbletron

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola