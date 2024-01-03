The Finals - PC specs & system requirements Your PC will need to meet these specs in order to run The Finals.

If you’re a PC player interested in playing The Finals, there are a couple of things you’ll need to check before playing. While the game is free, your PC will need to clear the minimum system requirements in order to run the game comfortably. If you’re not sure where your rig stands, check out the following PC specs and system requirements for The Finals.

The Finals PC minimum system requirements



The minimum requirements to run The Finals on PC are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Meeting the minimum requirements won’t give you a luxurious gaming experience, but it will ensure that your PC can safely run the game at low settings.

The Finals PC recommended system requirements



The recommended PC specs for The Finals are as follows:

OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Meeting the recommended settings will allow your PC to comfortably run The Finals at medium/default settings.

Those are the PC specs and system requirements for The Finals, as shared by developer Embark Studios on the game's Steam page.