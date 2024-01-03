New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Finals - PC specs & system requirements

Your PC will need to meet these specs in order to run The Finals.
Donovan Erskine
Embark Studios
If you’re a PC player interested in playing The Finals, there are a couple of things you’ll need to check before playing. While the game is free, your PC will need to clear the minimum system requirements in order to run the game comfortably. If you’re not sure where your rig stands, check out the following PC specs and system requirements for The Finals.

The Finals PC minimum system requirements

A gameplay screenshot of a player ascending stairs.

Source: Embark Studios

The minimum requirements to run The Finals on PC are as follows:

  • OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580
  • DirectX: Version 12

Meeting the minimum requirements won’t give you a luxurious gaming experience, but it will ensure that your PC can safely run the game at low settings.

The Finals PC recommended system requirements

A gameplay screenshot of a player inspecting their rifle.

Source: Embark Studios

The recommended PC specs for The Finals are as follows:

  • OS: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
  • DirectX: Version 12

Meeting the recommended settings will allow your PC to comfortably run The Finals at medium/default settings.

Those are the PC specs and system requirements for The Finals, as shared by developer Embark Studios on the game’s Steam page. Bookmark our hub for The Finals for any other assistance you may need.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

