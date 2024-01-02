New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2024 United States stock market holiday calendar

Here are all of the 2024 dates in which the United States stock market will be closed for holiday.
The stock market is a core tenet of the United States economy, and is almost always operating in some capacity. That said, even Wall Street has to close down shop every now and then for holidays. If you’re an investor or financial spectator carving out your plans for the year, we’ve got a full United States stock market calendar for 2024.

2024 United States stock market holiday calendar

A man standing in front of multiple screens displaying financial information, looking up.

Source: AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Here are the dates in 2024 that the United States stock market will be closed for holidays:

  • New Year’s Day - Monday, January 1
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Day - Monday, January 15
  • Washington's Birthday - Monday, February 19
  • Good Friday - Friday, March 29
  • Memorial Day - Monday, May 27
  • Juneteenth National Independence Day - Wednesday, June 19
  • Independence Day - Thursday, July 4 (Market closes on July 3rd at 1 p.m. ET)
  • Labor Day - Monday, September 2
  • Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, November 28 (Market closes November 29 at 1 p.m. ET)
  • Christmas Day - Wednesday, December 25 ( Market closes December 24 at 1 p.m. ET)

As noted above, the market will close early the day before (or after) a handful of major holidays.

Is the United States stock market open today?

If you’re ever wondering the status of the stock market, return to this guide. As a rule of thumb, the market is closed on federal holidays. The full schedule, which goes through 2026, can be found on the New York Stock Exchange website. For all your latest market news and financial updates, Shacknews is the place to be.

