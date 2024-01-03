Best Skaar decks - Marvel Snap These Skaar decks put the January 2024 Season Pass card to use in a multitude of ways.

Marvel Snap’s Planet Hulk season is here and with it comes Skaar, the latest Season Pass card. This 6-Cost, 11-Power card costs two less Energy for each of your cards that have 10 or more Power. Here are some decks that make excellent use of Skaar’s unique ability.

Skaar Knight



Source: Untapped

Black Knight

Blade

Zabu

Lockjaw

Lady Sif

Jubilee

Ghost Rider

Shang-Chi

Doctor Octopus

Skaar

Magneto

The Infinaut

This deck pairs Skaar with Black Knight and Lockjaw, marrying a couple of popular archetypes. Those two cards will allow you to get at least a handful of 10+-Power cards into play, giving Skaar quite the discount at the end of the game. In a perfect scenario, you can end the game with a 0-Cost Skaar and another powerful 6 drop. This deck is a favorite among players, according to Untapped.

Skaar by Night



Source: Jeff Hoogland

Forge

Nico Minoru

Zero

Shadow King

Armor

Shang-Chi

Werewolf by Night

Attuma

Spider-Woman

Doctor Octopus

Red Skull

Skaar

This deck looks to leverage cards like Attuma and Doctor Octopus to cheapen the cost of Skaar. It also features Spider-Woman, who presents a fun synergy when played after Forge, as the latter’s ability will put her power at 10, shaving another 2 Energy off Skaar’s cost. This deck was featured in a video from content creator Jeff Hoogland.

Planet Hulk



Source: Untapped

Sunspot

Nebula

Misty Knight

Quinjet

Shocker

Magik

Caiera

High Evolutionary

Moon Girl

She-Hulk

Skaar

Hulk

This final Skaar deck also requires Caiera, a card released in Spotlight Caches and the Token Shop at the start of the season. Her unique ability will keep your 6-Cost cards safe, which is important given that this deck wants to play them out as early as possible. You’ll accomplish this with cards like Quinjet, Moon Girl, and Shocker (by way of High Evolutionary). This is the most popular Skaar deck on Untapped.

Those are our favorite Skaar decks in Marvel Snap.