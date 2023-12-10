Weekend Discussion - December 10, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Aztecross attempts to solo Warlord's Ruin

I love that he had zero banners. How could you go in so unprepared? Really, though, dungeons and raids need to have the freebies that you get in the seasonal activities and campaign.

Surviving on one planet in Stellaris: Nexus

He's only gone and done it again. Another stellar (see what I did there?) video.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's time to unwind while Simon wracks his brain trying to find a solution.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

TJ has thoughts on The Game Awards

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

It's just one big ad separated by other, slightly different ads.

I'm getting a new Jet Set Radio?

SerfaSam on Cortex

I really hope SEGA nails the comeback.

Bill's got a swish new look

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

Agent 47 is straight out of the 20s or 40s.

How about that GTA VI reveal?

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

I cannot wait. So keen.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

