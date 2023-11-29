New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Creative Assembly will be refocusing on RTS games following Hyenas cancellation
TJ Denzer
Image via Sega
1

One of the odder and more unfortunate stories of this year was Creative Assembly and Sega suddenly canceling Hyenas, which would have been one of the sole first-person shooters the duo have done. Months later, Sega has revealed why. While Sega Sammy executives claimed it was a good game, the company wasn’t confident that Hyenas would meet the expectations of fans and, even further, didn’t believe they could maintain the game with satisfactory quality over time.

Sega CFO and Senior Executive VP Koichi Fukazawa shared info on the cancellation of Hyenas in Sega Sammy’s Q2 2024 earnings. In the Structural Reform section of the presentation on Page 29 is where Fukuzawa lays out what happened with Hyenas and Creative Assembly:

Hyenas combat
Hyenas had an alpha test, which apparently didn't give Sega the confidence it needed to let Creative Assembly keep developing the game.
Source: Sega

There’s little arguing that Creative Assembly are well-known masters of single-player strategy, what with the Total War series and partnerships with major IP like Halo (Halo Wars) and Warhammer (Total War: Warhammer) under its belt. It’s still a shame to see that Hyenas didn’t have much of a chance, especially when Creative Assembly has created pretty incredible titles outside the strategy space such as Alien: Isolation.

Nonetheless, it seems Sega wants Creative Assembly to stick to what it does best. We’re likely to see something new out of the studio, but it’s probably going to be more Total War. Stay tuned as we wait to see what comes next out of Sega and Creative Assembly.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

