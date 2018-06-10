343 Industries has no current plans for further Halo Wars content or games
Even with the Master Chief Collection completed and squared away, 343 Industries revealed it has no plans in the works to return to the Halo Wars strategy spinoff.
Even with the Master Chief Collection completed and squared away, 343 Industries revealed it has no plans in the works to return to the Halo Wars strategy spinoff.
Whether Microsoft plans to reveal Halo 6 or not, owners of existing Halo games can pick up some free stuff all week.
Halo Wars 2 players across Xbox One and Windows 10 will soon be able to play with each other, while Halo: Master Chief Collection owners should expect an update early next year.
The franchise's executive producer talks about the just announced DLC, Awakening the Nightmare.
Play Ensemble Wars' swan song even if you didn't buy Halo Wars 2.
The patch is currently only for Xbox One, with the PC version for Windows 10 coming in the next few days.
Halo Wars 2 brings back solid, streamlined strategy tuned for consoles, with a new hook that may keep players coming back long-term. Our review.
PC players will still be able to find the RTS on the Windows Store.
We show you the first hour of Halo Wars 2 gameplay.
Halo Wars 2 is shaping up to be a worthy successor and a smart implementation of strategy games on a console. Read our full preview to learn more.