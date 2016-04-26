New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

All Stories Tagged: alien isolation

9 Games Ready for Microsoft HoloLens Augmentation

Microsoft made a huge impression with the announcement of the HoloLens, and its Augmented Reality features can have some great gaming applications. Here are games that are out now, or scheduled to release this year, that could get a huge upgrade using HoloLens.

Our 2014 Favorites: Steven Wong

Leading up to our collective Top 10 Games of the Year, Managin Editor Steven Wong is here to tell you about some games he felt should get your attention this year.

Alien Isolation review: Live, die, repeat

Alien Isolation puts you into the role of Amanda Ripley, who is trapped on a space station with one of the most dangerous creatures in the galaxy, and must rely on her wits to survive. Check out our review to find out how many lives we have.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola