Nintendo Indie World November 2023 showcase announced

Nintendo shared announcement of the upcoming Indie World Showcase via the Nintendo Twitter. On November 14, 2023 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, the Big N will go live on the Nintendo website, as well as on the Nintendo YouTube, to share roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and reveals related to indie games coming to the Switch platform in the near future. It is not expected that we will see any sort of first-party reveals, so don’t show up expecting something like Metroid Prime 4 or new info for Princess Peach: Showtime! to make an appearance during the presentation.

The last time we had a Nintendo Indie showcase seems to be back in April 2023. As such, it’s been a while since we saw what the company had planned for indies coming into 2024. Nintendo Indie World presentations also usually have some pretty good games slated for reveals. The last one introduced us to Cult of the Lamb DLC and gave us release dates for Blasphemous 2, Oxenfree 2, and even Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

As such, we have high hopes that Nintendo’s latest Indie World Showcase will have plenty of fun games to share from indie developers in the months ahead. Tune in tomorrow when the presentation goes live or keep it locked here at Shacknews as we cover the announcements when they drop.