Super Mario Bros. Wonder sells 4.3 million units in first 2 weeks The Mario Move Effect continues with Super Mario Bros. Wonder breaking through 4 million sales in the first two weeks.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an extremely popular game, having received critical acclaim across the board. While players knew it was popular, Nintendo has revealed the exact figures that show just how well-received the game was over the first two weeks of its release. According to the figures, Super Mario Bros. Wonder exceeded 4 million units sold in its first two weeks.

On November 7, 2023, Nintendo released its Q2 FY2024 results policy briefing. This briefing is a supplement to Nintendo’s Q2 FY2024 earnings reports which occurred yesterday. The policy briefing highlighted the sales figures of Super Mario Bros. Wonder which sold 4.3 million units in the first two weeks of its release (October 20, 2023).

According to Page 18 of the briefing, the sales figures of Super Mario Bros. Wonder makes it the fastest-selling Super Mario related title, with the caveat that this is limited to titles released for Wii and Nintendo DS onwards. The reason for this caveat is that software sell-through data collection was started at this time.

In terms of the Mario Movie Effect, coined by Asif Khan, Nintendo acknowledged the effect the movie had on its business. This can be read on Page 17:

Here we can see the impact The Super Mario Bros. Movie has had on Nintendo's recent business.

Sell-through of evergreen titles related to Super Mario from April through September increased appreciably year-on-year. Mobile app downloads and merchandise sales also increased.

As for how Nintendo’s mobile and IP related income has progressed, the Big N revealed that income for mobile and IP grew by 133 percent for the first half of FY2024. The sales totalled 55.0 billion yen, which the earnings report says was “bolstered mainly by the generation of revenue related to The Super Mario Bros. Movie during this term.”

Nintendo also announced a live-action Legend of Zelda movie, developed in conjunction with Sony Pictures. It will be interesting to see whether the film has a similar effect on the Zelda franchise that the Super Mario Bros. Movie has had on the Mario titles. Take a look at our NTDOY page for more information on the finance side of Nintendo.