Destiny 2: Season of the Wish start date

Season of the Wish has been revealed as Season 23 in Destiny 2. This next entry in the Lightfall year will be the last one before the release of Destiny 2’s final expansion in the Light and Darkness saga. Players that want to get in on Season of the Wish won’t have to wait long, but the season may end up being one of the longest in the franchise.

Destiny 2: Season of the Wish will start on November 28, 2023. While players knew the start date based on the Season of the Witch duration, the new information here is the Season 23 name and confirmation that Season 22 is not being extended.

Season of the Wish, which sounds awfully close to Season of the Witch, was revealed on November 7, 2023 via a post by the Destiny 2 account on X (formerly Twitter). The post features an image of three Guardians exiting an Awoken portal into presumably the Dreaming City, and likely the Last Wish raid within it. The Guardians are being followed through the portal by none other than an Ahamkara, also known as a wish dragon (hence the season name), which could very likely be Riven of a Thousand Voices.

This revealed came shortly after players discovered the solution to the Imbaru Engine in Destiny 2. Players were then treated to a cutscene that revealed Savathun had “the last wish” etched onto the inside of her left wing all this time. How this relates to the Wall of Wishes, Riven, and pursuing the Witness through the Traveler remains to be seen.

Despite the ongoing woes at Bungie following layoffs, reported delays of the Final Shape and Marathon, as well as a nothing-burger statement in response to community outcry, the reveal of a new season does manage to excite players, if only for a moment. The question is whether or not Season of the Wish is enough to redeem Bungie in the eyes of its fans. Keep it tuned to Shacknews for more on the upcoming season, the state of Bungie, and more. There’s also our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for everything you need to know.