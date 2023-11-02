Bungie releases statement after Monday's mass layoffs Unfortunately, there's really nothing included in this statement to shed additional light on the layoffs.

On Thursday, Destiny 2 developer Bungie released a statement titled “Our Path Forward.” In that statement, the studio talked about a hard week at the studio, losing the trust of their players, and their commitment to exceeding expectations in the future. Please take a look.

This has been one of the most difficult weeks in our studio’s history, as we’ve parted ways with people we respect and admire. We’ve spent this week supporting one another, including those who are at the studio, as well as friends and colleagues who no longer are.



We want to acknowledge the feedback and concerns you have about Lightfall and recent Seasons, as well as your responses to the reveal of The Final Shape. We know we have lost a lot of your trust. Destiny needs to surprise and delight. We haven’t done this enough and that’s going to change.



To us the path forward is clear: We need to make The Final Shape an unforgettable Destiny experience. We want to build something that will be regarded alongside the best games we’ve ever made – a fitting culmination that honors the journey we’ve been on together for the past ten years. Forsaken, The Witch Queen, and The Taken King – these are the standard bearers we aim to live up to.



We are intensely focused on exceeding your expectations for The Final Shape. Destiny 2 has more than 650 dedicated teammates pouring all their energy and expertise into delivering this epic moment and its subsequent Episodes.



In the weeks ahead, you’ll be hearing more from us about what’s next on the short-term horizon, beginning with our next Season in late November. Afterwards, we’ll begin to unpack our team’s bigger, bolder, and brighter vision for The Final Shape, as well as the bridge we plan to build to take us all out of this Darkness and into the Light.



See you starside,



The Destiny 2 Dev Team

If you ask me, this is a nothing burger. It does little to address the current problem that is consuming their community. It idiotically talks about 650 people pouring their energy into The Final Shape, a seemingly revised number after booting about 100 people out the door on Monday.

What I think the suits at Bungie are missing here is that Destiny 2 players are strongly connected to the developers that make one of their favorite games. We followed them on social media, screen capped when we met them in Trials, and intensely read their replies on Reddit. They were as much a part of our enjoyment of Destiny 2 as the actual content itself. Some of those people are gone. People who put themselves out there on social media despite the real dangers of doing so. That takes unprecedented passion. Passion that was allegedly met with 15-minute meetings where those people were laid off on the second-to-last day of the month. The ones who are left undoubtedly feel a little less joy now.

I can tell you that my desire to play Destiny 2 is at an all-time low, and this is my job. Even though I can expense purchases made in Eververse, I’d rather not spend a dime on this game. Things have changed. Good content isn’t enough to fix that.