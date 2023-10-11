Among Us enters The Fungle in two weeks It's the first new map to hit Innersloth's multiplayer hit in over two years.

It's been a long time since the Crewmates of Among Us explored some new scenery. It's been over two years, as a matter of fact. However, the wait for a new map is about to end. On Wednesday, developer Innersloth announced that Among Us would explore The Fungle in just a few weeks.

The Innersloth website notes that The Fungle will be available on all of Among Us' various platforms on Tuesday, October 24 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET as part of a free update. It's the first new map to grace the studio's breakout multiplayer hit since The Airship first took off in March 2021. A lot has happened since then and not just within the game itself either. Among Us is also about to take over the airwaves with an animated series currently in development.

The Fungle was first revealed during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct. This is the first outdoor map to grace the game, stranding the Crewmates on a deserted mushroom-covered island. Being stuck thousands of miles from civilization means it's time to exercise some survival skills, so expect to take on new tasks. Watch out for those pesky Impostors, though, who are just as treacherous as ever.



Source: Innersloth

Among Us fans can mark their calendars for October 24 to add to what is rapidly becoming the busiest week in gaming. We're going to try to cover as much of it as we can at Shacknews, so keep it here for any breaking news.