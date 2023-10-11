New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Among Us enters The Fungle in two weeks

It's the first new map to hit Innersloth's multiplayer hit in over two years.
Ozzie Mejia
Innersloth
It's been a long time since the Crewmates of Among Us explored some new scenery. It's been over two years, as a matter of fact. However, the wait for a new map is about to end. On Wednesday, developer Innersloth announced that Among Us would explore The Fungle in just a few weeks.

The Innersloth website notes that The Fungle will be available on all of Among Us' various platforms on Tuesday, October 24 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET as part of a free update. It's the first new map to grace the studio's breakout multiplayer hit since The Airship first took off in March 2021. A lot has happened since then and not just within the game itself either. Among Us is also about to take over the airwaves with an animated series currently in development.

The Fungle was first revealed during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct. This is the first outdoor map to grace the game, stranding the Crewmates on a deserted mushroom-covered island. Being stuck thousands of miles from civilization means it's time to exercise some survival skills, so expect to take on new tasks. Watch out for those pesky Impostors, though, who are just as treacherous as ever.

Among Us fans can mark their calendars for October 24 to add to what is rapidly becoming the busiest week in gaming. We're going to try to cover as much of it as we can at Shacknews, so keep it here for any breaking news.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

