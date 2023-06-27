Among Us animated series reportedly in development at CBS Studios Innersloth is partnering with CBS Studios for the animated Among Us show.

One of the most popular multiplayer games of the modern era, Among Us, is set to get a television adaptation. The show is in the works at CBS Studios and is being led by Owen Dennis, who created the Cartoon Network show Infinity Train.

The news of an Among Us show came from a Variety report. The animated series will follow the same premise of the game, with crewmates aboard a spaceship working to sleuth out the Impostor among them, while the Impostor tries to sow chaos and kill the crewmates one by one. Innersloth, the studio that developed the popular social deception game, has partnered with CBS Eye Animation Productions to help produce the show.



Source: Innersloth

Although it was released back in 2018, Among Us exploded in popularity during 2020, greatly thanks to streamers and content creators that broadcasted the game to thousands of viewers. Its success has led to a number of similar social deception games being released over the past couple of years. The game has been ported to different platforms, gotten a VR version, and will now be adapted for television. It will be interesting to see if and how CBS implements an ongoing narrative to the world of Among Us.

The show is being animated by Titmouse, the studio known for Big Mouth and Star Trek: Lower Decks. The show is not currently attached to a network or streaming service, but that news is expected at a later date. It’s also clarified in the report that the project is covered by the Animation Guild, not the Writers Guild.

Among Us joins countless other popular video games that have movie and television adaptations in various stages of development. As for the game itself, Among Us revealed a new Hide N Seek mode during the Game Awards last year.