Sega cancels Hyenas, Creative Assembly layoffs expected

Creative Assembly's first-person shooter has been canned by Sega.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Sega
5

About a year and a half ago, Sega subsidiary Creative Assembly announced Hyenas, a new sci-fi multiplayer shooter. The game was set to be Sega’s first shooter in years, and recently went into its Alpha this past summer. Plans for Hyenas were abruptly thrown out of the window this morning when Sega announced the game had been canceled as a result of restructuring.

Sega announced the cancellation of Hyenas in a press release. Attributed to the dreaded “restructuring,” Sega says that Hyenas was canned alongside some other unannounced projects. “In response to the lower profitability of the European region, we have reviewed the title portfolio of each development base in Europe and the resulting action will be to cancel 'HYENAS' and some unannounced titles under development. Accordingly, we will implement a write-down of work-in-progress for titles under development.” The post also includes an update to Sega’s outlook for the upcoming fiscal quarter.

A character dual-wielding shotguns.

Source: Sega

Hyenas was revealed back in the summer of 2022, showcasing an original roster of characters shooting it out in space. In the time since, Creative Assembly revealed some cosmetic crossovers with other Sega properties and put the game into Alpha so that players could get their hands on it. We here at Shacknews got to check out an early preview of Hyenas earlier this month and enjoyed it quite a bit, but held concern about how it would fare in the incredibly competitive multiplayer shooter market.

Following the news of Hyenas’ cancellation, a Eurogamer report claimed that Sega is also expected to lay off several members of the Creative Assembly team. It’s unclear how many employees will be affected, but the layoffs are said to impact “positions across the studio.” It’s the second video game industry layoff story in as many days, as Blizzard let go a chunk of the Hearthstone team yesterday.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    September 28, 2023 6:40 AM

    Sega cancels Hyenas, Creative Assembly layoffs expected

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 28, 2023 5:10 AM

      Sega cancels Creative Assembly's Hyenas after only seeing a two-week beta period.

      https://www.ign.com/articles/sega-cancels-creative-assemblys-hyenas

      • evildanish legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 28, 2023 5:27 AM

        I know some guys who played it at Gamescom and thought it was awesome. This is so weird.

      • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 28, 2023 5:29 AM

        I don't play multiplayer stuff at all, but after hearing about it more from the beta, I was legit excited for it

        :(

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 28, 2023 5:57 AM

        Damn. I think CA is also working on a singleplayer fps?

      • Dr_Cube legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 28, 2023 6:44 AM

        Probably a good thing. I dont get the feeling extraction shooters are a super popular or growing part of the market. Tarkov still seems to be the top one with maybe Hunt Showdown a distant second.

        Also a hero based extraction shooter with Fortnite or Overwatch style art? Sounds like trend chasing to me.

        • kikilupo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 28, 2023 7:22 AM

          I know of 4 being worked on right now. Bungie's got Marathon, Embark's got ARC Raiders, there was one that has a cold mechanic that I cant remember the name of, and CCP has Vanguard. A lot of people are trying to crack that PvPvE FPS nut.

      • quadeh legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 28, 2023 7:15 AM

        Bummer about the layoffs, even though Hyenas itself didn't sound like my jam, I love CA's other work like Alien: Isolation and the TW series. Hope the scale of layoffs is small and those affected find new gigs quickly.

        • Dr_Cube legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 28, 2023 8:45 AM

          I feel bad for Creative Assembly because they are trying to break out of the strategy genre which they have been in for...well...forever.

          After 10+ years Total Warhammer was finally a big enough hit to give them some money to play with and take a chance at branching out. They go with Hyenas only to see the project get shutdown shortly before its finished. All that hard earned money gone with nothing to show for it but layoffs for the Hyena developers. The entertainment industry is brutal.

          Same thing could have happened to Larian if Baldur's Gate 3 had tanked; so relieved it's a megahit.

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      September 28, 2023 6:54 AM

      Creative Assembly does good stuff, but I think eight variations of this genre are coming out soon. Sega is right to be concerned no one is going to notice this one, especially if they want to ask for money upfront. Ironically, cancelling it probably generated the buzz to save it.

      There’s the gameshow one. The Division one. The one from that Swedish studio that’s doing another live service game simultaneously. Marathon, which is the one I’m most interested in. Plus a handful shown during the summer events that I don’t remember in any real way.

