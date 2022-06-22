SEGA's HYENAS is a new multiplayer shooter from Creative Assembly

Alien: Isolation developer Creative Assembly has a brand new multiplayer shooter in the works, as was announced today by SEGA. The game, HYENAS, is described as an “ambitious multi-platform challenger in the shooter space.”
In the game, you and three others will work together as a team to loot and plunder stolen pop culture merchandise the rich have swiped from the remnants of Earth, all while fighting against four other, similar crews all looking to do the same thing.
Shooting is only one part of the game, with a myriad of other factors to keep in mind mentioned in the press release including switchable zero-G zones and security networks.
If that sounds appealing and you want to give HYENAS a go, you can sign-up starting today for the Alpha test on PC. Not only is the opportunity an exciting one, the Alpha test is also hugely important to the Creative Assembly team as they’re actively seeking player feedback in order to help make the game as fun and enticing as possible.
HYENAS is currently expected to release sometime in 2023. While that’s still a ways away, you can sign up right now for the Alpha test on PC, as previously mentioned, if you want to get an early look at what the game is all about. When they game is released, it’ll be available across a multitude of platforms including Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.