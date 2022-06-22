SEGA's HYENAS is a new multiplayer shooter from Creative Assembly Sign-ups for the Alpha test are live right now, allowing you to get a closer look at the new multiplayer shooter from Creative Assembly, HYENAS.

Alien: Isolation developer Creative Assembly has a brand new multiplayer shooter in the works, as was announced today by SEGA. The game, HYENAS, is described as an “ambitious multi-platform challenger in the shooter space.”

In the game, you and three others will work together as a team to loot and plunder stolen pop culture merchandise the rich have swiped from the remnants of Earth, all while fighting against four other, similar crews all looking to do the same thing.

In HYENAS, the world is broken… literally. The billionaires have finally made it to Mars, leaving Earth and those tax bills far behind. The zero-gravity tech that powered their journey has shattered our planet, abandoning us in a drifting slum called the ‘Taint’.. The only thing the rich care for is rare Merch, pop culture swag from the lives we left behind, which they loot from the rubble to furnish their Martian mansions.

Shooting is only one part of the game, with a myriad of other factors to keep in mind mentioned in the press release including switchable zero-G zones and security networks.

Time for us to steal it back. Lumbering spaceship shopping malls, known as Plunderships, are plump with nostalgic booty stolen from Earth’s remains and packed with the sort of hired thugs, alarm systems and armed drones only the hyper-rich can afford. Assemble your crew of Hyenas from a ragtag cast of uniquely skilled and armed criminal misfits to get in, get the Merch and get the hell out.



It’s space piracy smash and grab, with your team of three fighting against four other crews to nab the spiciest haul and grab the getaway. You’ll need both guns and guile; each Plundership is a sandbox playground of interlocking systems creating endless opportunities for slick teams to exploit the environment, security networks, hired goons and competing crews to gain an edge.



And when it all kicks off, blisteringly quick movement and lethal combat combine in hazardous, and often switchable, zero-G zones, providing dramatic opportunities for you to master your environment to trap and eliminate other crews.

If that sounds appealing and you want to give HYENAS a go, you can sign-up starting today for the Alpha test on PC. Not only is the opportunity an exciting one, the Alpha test is also hugely important to the Creative Assembly team as they’re actively seeking player feedback in order to help make the game as fun and enticing as possible.

“We believe the key to modern shooter success is understanding what players want to see and where they want to take their experience,” said Executive Producer, David Nicholson, in the press release for HYENAS.



“We know we’ve got something interesting on our hands, but we also know the odds are stacked against us. To take on the biggest games in the industry, we need to hear what players think right up front and early. If you’re in, we want to take you along for the ride. That’s why after today’s announcement, we’re also launching into the first of our public Alpha tests.”

HYENAS is currently expected to release sometime in 2023. While that’s still a ways away, you can sign up right now for the Alpha test on PC, as previously mentioned, if you want to get an early look at what the game is all about. When they game is released, it’ll be available across a multitude of platforms including Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

For more on HYENAS and to sign up for the Alpha test, be sure to check out the game’s official website, and follow @PlayHyenas on Twitter.