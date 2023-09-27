New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Latest round of Blizzard layoffs target Hearthstone team

Blizzard reportedly laid off 10 members of its Hearthstone staff today.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Blizzard
1

Layoffs have become an unfortunately common practice in the video game industry as companies look to manage losses, maximize profits, and appease shareholders. This past summer, we saw one of the industry’s biggest publishers, Activision Blizzard, lay off approximately 50 employees from its esports division amidst turmoil within Overwatch League. Now, Blizzard is reducing its workforce once again, reportedly laying off 10 members of the Hearthstone team.

Reports of layoffs at Blizzard began to come out from the developers themselves, with some of them taking to social media to share the news. One longtime employee took to his LinkedIn page to share that he’d been let go. “After 18 and a half years at Blizzard Entertainment, I've been laid off without notice as of today; the Hearthstone Team is apparently being restructured and my Tools Engineer role is no longer needed.”

A wooden box with the Hearthstone logo on it.

Kotaku shared the following quote after reaching out to a Blizzard spokesperson: “Organizational changes were made to the Hearthstone team; as a result a small number of roles have become redundant. We want to thank these employees for their many contributions.” The current understanding is that 10 Hearthstone developers were laid off as part of the restructuring.

It’s unclear what led Blizzard to reduce its Hearthstone team. There aren’t any recent reports about the game financially underperforming or undergoing any major changes. In fact, in one of the aforementioned laid-off employees' LinkedIn responses, he stated that “to the best of my knowledge, Hearthstone was doing well; they had just recently shown off how well we were doing in a team meeting.” Perhaps more clarification on the situation will come out soon. This marks just the latest in what has been an awful streak of layoffs around the video game industry.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola