ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 371

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons playthrough. During the last Oracle of Seasons episode, we explored the land of Holodrum and finally arrived at dungeon 6, the Ancient Ruins. This dungeon was a pain to find and it feels like it will be just as much of a pain to get through the actual dungeon.

Tonight we hope to get through the Ancient Ruins and make our way to the next dungeon. It will be interesting to see if the dungeon follows the Zelda formula of a tough dungeon having an easy boss to defeat. The dungeons haven’t been too tough in Oracle of Seasons thus far. The tough part of the game has been finding the dungeons in the first place. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, find out if we defeat Manhandla and the Ancient Ruins!

Say your prayers, Manhandla!

Keep thinking of games that you’d like to see me play on the Stevetendo show. There are a lot of Super Mario games coming out in the winter that are planned for the show The likes of F-Zero 99 are planned too but I haven’t put enough time into it to give it a proper night on the show!