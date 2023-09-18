Apple rolls out iOS 17 and tvOS 17 to iPhone and Apple TV owners The new software updates boast multiple new features for Apple's tentpole devices.

Hot off the heels of a major Apple Event last week, some important software is rolling out for Apple products. Both iOS 17 and tvOS 17 are rolling out now for iPhones and Apple TVs, respectively. Both of which bring in a slew of new features for their respective platforms.

Both iOS 17 and tvOS 17 rolled out today for iPhone and Apple TV users, Apple announced. The former was announced earlier this year during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference. Among the new features in iOS 17 are Live Voicemail, which will transcribe voicemails on your phone’s display as they’re recorded in real time. Apple has also introduced search filters for iMessage, Standby Mode, and Offline Maps. iOS 17 is out just days before the iPhone 15 is released, following its official reveal last week.



Source: Apple

As for tvOS 17, the new update also received some spotlight during WWDC this spring. Most notably, it adds FaceTime to Apple TV, allowing users to perform video calls with the app. You’ll need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 17, which can be used as a camera. tvOS 17 also brings new improvements to the Karaoke feature in the Apple Music app.

Lastly, Apple has also rolled out watchOS 10, which will correspond with the upcoming release of Apple Watch Series 9. It refreshes the Apple Watch UI and adds in-flight progress bars and improvements to Smart Stack.

tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and iOS 17 can be updated by navigating to the Settings app on their respective devices. For the latest news and updates on everything Apple, stick with us here on Shacknews.