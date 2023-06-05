iOS 17 adds Live Voicemail, Standby Mode & Offline Maps Apple showed off a heap of new features and changes in iOS 17 during its WWDC 2023 keynote.

As many speculated, Apple revealed iOS 17 during its WWDC 2023 keynote. The latest iteration of its mobile operating system, iOS 17 brings new features and overhauls to some of the most popular apps on iOS devices.

Among iOS 17’s new features is Live Voicemails. If you choose not to answer a call, and the caller leaves a voice message, the text will appear on-screen, giving you instant information and context for the call. The company is also introducing NameDrop, a feature that works similarly to AirDrop, but for exchanging phone numbers and contact information. As demonstrated in a video, two iPhone users were able to instantly save each other as contacts by holding their phones in close proximity to each other.

Apple announces NameDrop iOS 17 feature for sharing your contact info... #WWDC23 #iOS17 pic.twitter.com/9hBa7PmLUJ — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 5, 2023

New changes to iMessage include search filters, which let you narrow down the criteria when searching for specific information. The company has also given a vertical display to widgets in iMessage, and boasted improvements to Diction. iOS will also eliminate the need to say "hey" when activating Siri, as well as adding the ability to leave behind FaceTime messages.

iOS 17 is scheduled to launch sometime this fall. It was just one of the many announcements made during the 2023 Apple WWDC keynote, which included the reveal of the company's new augmented reality headset, the Vision Pro.