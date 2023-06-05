Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

iOS 17 adds Live Voicemail, Standby Mode & Offline Maps

Apple showed off a heap of new features and changes in iOS 17 during its WWDC 2023 keynote.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Apple
1

As many speculated, Apple revealed iOS 17 during its WWDC 2023 keynote. The latest iteration of its mobile operating system, iOS 17 brings new features and overhauls to some of the most popular apps on iOS devices.

Among iOS 17’s new features is Live Voicemails. If you choose not to answer a call, and the caller leaves a voice message, the text will appear on-screen, giving you instant information and context for the call. The company is also introducing NameDrop, a feature that works similarly to AirDrop, but for exchanging phone numbers and contact information. As demonstrated in a video, two iPhone users were able to instantly save each other as contacts by holding their phones in close proximity to each other.

New changes to iMessage include search filters, which let you narrow down the criteria when searching for specific information. The company has also given a vertical display to widgets in iMessage, and boasted improvements to Diction. iOS will also eliminate the need to say "hey" when activating Siri, as well as adding the ability to leave behind FaceTime messages.

iOS 17 is scheduled to launch sometime this fall. It was just one of the many announcements made during the 2023 Apple WWDC keynote, which included the reveal of the company's new augmented reality headset, the Vision Pro.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola