iPhone 15 Pro's new camera adds Spatial Video capture The iPhone 15 Pro will be able to capture 3D spatial video that will be accessible on the Vision Pro when it launches in 2024.

One of the more peculiar announcements to come out of the Apple Special Event today was the detail of Spatial Video capture capabilities on the iPhone 15 Pro. For the upcoming line of iPhone 15 Pro mobile devices, the cameras have been upgraded to be able to capture 3D Spatial Video. This special kind of recording will be able to be utilized by Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro VR/AR headset, which is set to launch sometime in early 2024.

Apple announced the iPhone 15 Pro line’s capabilities for 3D Spatial Video recording during the Apple Wonderlust Special Event on September 12, 2023. This cutting-edge form of video recording creates an unparalleled depth that synergizes with the capabilities of virtual reality and augmented reality application. That means that the videos and photos you record with the iPhone 15 Pro models’ Spatial Video capabilities will be interactable and openable via the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset, which was announced earlier this year and is set to launch early next year.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro's details are where we learned that the devices are capable of recording 3D Spatial Video that will be able to be used with the Vision Pro HMD.

Source: Apple

It's an interesting decision by Apple to include a feature on its latest line of premium iPhones that can’t actually be used by them. The iPhone 15 is set to be Apple’s new flagship device in the mobile market, with the regular versions starting at $799 and launching on September 22. Meanwhile, the premium versions are packing a new A17 Pro chip from Apple Silicon, feature titanium enclosures, and will have a 48MP main camera. The Spatial Video recording capabilities will be confined to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, even if the phones themselves can’t fully utilize the footage recorded.

Nonetheless, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max’s Spatial Video capabilities seem to be trying to pave the way even further for the Apple Vision Pro. Stay tuned for more details as they drop on the iPhone, Vision Pro, and further Apple products.