Evening Reading - August 24, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading!
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Chris Rock interviews Prince in 1997

This is a good excuse to embed that George Harrison Rock Hall Tribute,

That's good stuff.

RIP Windham Rotunda "Bray Wyatt"

The antihero did make it to the rasslin mountaintop.

Quite possibly one of Wyatt's most memorable matches was against John Cena in 2020.

The world of professional wrestling lost an important family member today. Rest in peace, Bray Wyatt.

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

And we lost Terry Funk just yesterday...

Wild Kingdom

That's a big Bubba right there.

That's a tiny mushroom right there.

That's a cute kitty right there.

That's a peppy step right there.

That's two different kind of owls right there.

That's one cute Australian animal right there.

That's a cool mirror trick right there.

That's a Zangief kitty right there.

That's a big bunny right there.

That's a baby kitty Pallas cat right there.

That's a productive cat right there.

That's a sleepy owl right there.

*OHIO INTENSIFIES*

An earthquake in Ohio? In this economy?

Severe thunderstorms and flooding. In this economy?

Highschool baseball? In this economy?

What the world needs is a good mustard commercial

I love a good mustard and a good pun, so this is win win win here.

Chillest NPC ever

We could all learn something from this dude.

Are the Crips recruiting me on YouTube Shorts?

I have been getting served C Walk tutorial videos on YouTube Shorts for a few months now. 

I love all the music used in these videos, so I can't help but watch.

I don't think I have what it takes to try out for the Crips Dance Team. :(

Do the Bloods even have a cool dance move?

Serena can get it.

I love how lowkey Snoop is with his C Walk.

These ladies got off the charts swagger.

Anyway, if any of the Crips Dance Team recruiters are reading this article, I am down to join the gang. I don't know if I can do this dance without falling on my face, but I really do appreciate it, and I think some ravers may have stolen parts of it for the party hop dance move.

Shacknews Dev Update

New Shacknews Cortex logo.
We actually shipped some updates tonight.

We are shipping Embeddable Cortex shouts and the improved hyperlink experience for Cortex Shouts tonight. We thought we might have some stuff ready to push live a few weeks ago, but ran into some bugs that needed more time to fix.

Screenshot of a Cortex Shout with the news embed button.
The Embed Button has been added next to the Like Button on Cortex Shouts.
Here's what Cortex Shouts hyperlinks used to look like before tonight's update:

Screenshot of the old format Cortex Shouts hyperlink.
The old hyperlinks were pretty ugly and had repeat metadata.

Here's what Cortex Shouts hyperlinks look like now:

Screenshot of the new and improved Shacknews Cortex Shouts hyperlinks.
Improved metadata and branding make Shacknews Cortex Shouts hyperlinks appear way better when shared.

Things we are working on:

  • Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts.
  • Fixing a bug that affects displays of Like and Boost Buttons after clicking the Load More Stories Button
  • Fixing an image bug on the article pages of Shouts on mobile browsers
  • Shackpets
    • Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users
    • Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation
    • Working on an update to adhere to Google Play's upcoming changes.

Here's an example of the sheer power of Shacknews Cortex Shouts embeds:

Wow. With great power comes great responsibility. Also, Fisher Stevens really should not have played the brown face role of Ben in Short Circuit 2.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 24, 2023. Please consider downloading Shackpets for free to help support our company.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. Act now while supplies last.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

