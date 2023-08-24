Evening Reading - August 24, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Marvel Snap can be chaotic 😂. The game hit Steam this week and the staff are getting in some matches on stream! #MarvelSnap Twitch Drops are enabled so watch here: https://t.co/AII6Mf3QrE pic.twitter.com/EePBCtLE26 — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 24, 2023

Chris Rock interviews Prince in 1997

This is a good excuse to embed that George Harrison Rock Hall Tribute,

That's good stuff.

RIP Windham Rotunda "Bray Wyatt"

WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.



WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/pabVuaKlnP — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2023

The antihero did make it to the rasslin mountaintop.

Bray Wyatt Wins the WWE Champion.



Elimination Chamber 2017 pic.twitter.com/gMmUg2u8da — A-Town Kross 👇🚀🚀 #ThankYouVince (@KROSSDOWNTOWN) August 24, 2023

Quite possibly one of Wyatt's most memorable matches was against John Cena in 2020.

The world of professional wrestling lost an important family member today. Rest in peace, Bray Wyatt.

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

And we lost Terry Funk just yesterday...

Wild Kingdom

That's a big Bubba right there.

This tiny mushroom (possibly Mycena

subcyanocephala)



📸 chofungi pic.twitter.com/xNMziArtEl — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) August 16, 2023

That's a tiny mushroom right there.

pic.twitter.com/Q1XwcmNr48 — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) August 16, 2023

That's a cute kitty right there.

He's just going about his business pic.twitter.com/ztse65JDfh — Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) August 15, 2023

That's a peppy step right there.

there are 2 different types of owls 🦉 pic.twitter.com/hVUwWjOBSF — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) August 15, 2023

That's two different kind of owls right there.

the quokka proves that not everything in australia is terrifying pic.twitter.com/oziNJ2QMBz — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 15, 2023

That's one cute Australian animal right there.

pic.twitter.com/4N7MYFmv74 — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) August 12, 2023

That's a cool mirror trick right there.

That's a Zangief kitty right there.

that's a big boy pic.twitter.com/xRAdeqaqsJ — animals going goblin mode (@mischiefanimals) August 11, 2023

That's a big bunny right there.

A baby Pallas cat was born in the Helsinki Zoo and you need to look at him. LOOK AT HIM pic.twitter.com/IcWZdaunho — Nicole, Lasagna Hog (@NoNameGirl8686) August 11, 2023

That's a baby kitty Pallas cat right there.

Your call is very important to us.pic.twitter.com/GqObLnz0Cv — cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) August 24, 2023

That's a productive cat right there.

Nap time! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/2qFGJ3ZeA8 — why you should have an animal (@shouldhaveanima) August 24, 2023

That's a sleepy owl right there.

*OHIO INTENSIFIES*

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened 2.4 miles southeast of Madison and was 4 miles in depth. https://t.co/lW34pE0GsH — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) August 24, 2023

An earthquake in Ohio? In this economy?

Impressive Infrared Satellite loop...T'storms exploding over Ohio and Western PA.

Check out this 2 hour loop...a bullseye of lightning...Heavy Rain-Flash Flooding and a few Severe T'Storms Warning. pic.twitter.com/afxaIF83mM — Steve Caporizzo (@SteveCaporizzo) August 24, 2023

Severe thunderstorms and flooding. In this economy?

Here are the weirdest high school baseball fields in Ohio by county. pic.twitter.com/QAut4x9RJO — David Hrusovsky Sports (@davehrus) August 23, 2023

Highschool baseball? In this economy?

What the world needs is a good mustard commercial

#Falcons rookie RB Bijan Robinson’s Commercial for his own Mustard brand - ‘Bijan Mustardson’ 😄



(🎥 @InBijanWeTrust)pic.twitter.com/oTtPI3fIAu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 22, 2023

I love a good mustard and a good pun, so this is win win win here.

Chillest NPC ever

We could all learn something from this dude.

Are the Crips recruiting me on YouTube Shorts?

I have been getting served C Walk tutorial videos on YouTube Shorts for a few months now.

I love all the music used in these videos, so I can't help but watch.

I don't think I have what it takes to try out for the Crips Dance Team. :(

Do the Bloods even have a cool dance move?

Serena can get it.

I love how lowkey Snoop is with his C Walk.

These ladies got off the charts swagger.

Anyway, if any of the Crips Dance Team recruiters are reading this article, I am down to join the gang. I don't know if I can do this dance without falling on my face, but I really do appreciate it, and I think some ravers may have stolen parts of it for the party hop dance move.

Shacknews Dev Update

We actually shipped some updates tonight.

We are shipping Embeddable Cortex shouts and the improved hyperlink experience for Cortex Shouts tonight. We thought we might have some stuff ready to push live a few weeks ago, but ran into some bugs that needed more time to fix.

The Embed Button has been added next to the Like Button on Cortex Shouts.

Source: Cortex

Here's what Cortex Shouts hyperlinks used to look like before tonight's update:

The old hyperlinks were pretty ugly and had repeat metadata.

Here's what Cortex Shouts hyperlinks look like now:

Improved metadata and branding make Shacknews Cortex Shouts hyperlinks appear way better when shared.

Things we are working on:

Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts.

Fixing a bug that affects displays of Like and Boost Buttons after clicking the Load More Stories Button

Fixing an image bug on the article pages of Shouts on mobile browsers

Shackpets Working on improved onboarding, including a tutorial for new users Working on a solution to better help users who have had posts rejected by AI moderation Working on an update to adhere to Google Play's upcoming changes.



Here's an example of the sheer power of Shacknews Cortex Shouts embeds:

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Wow. With great power comes great responsibility. Also, Fisher Stevens really should not have played the brown face role of Ben in Short Circuit 2.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 24, 2023.

shackpets on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.