New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

AI startup Hugging Face hits $4.5 billion valuation on Microsoft and Amazon investments

Several tech giants have invested in the AI tech startup that provides a platform for sharing code and models.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Hugging Face
1

The AI business has been booming over the last couple of years, and several of the world’s biggest tech companies are investing money and resources into the development and implementation of artificial technology in their own lineup of products and services. Hugging Face is a relatively new startup in the space, offering a platform for the exchange of AI code and models, and it’s recently received major investments from the likes of Microsoft, Amazon, and NVIDIA. With that, Hugging Face is currently sitting at a valuation of $4.5 billion.

We learned of Hugging Face’s recent investments and valuation through a CNBC report. This list of investors includes the aforementioned companies, as well as AMD, Intel, Salesforce, IBM, and Qualcomm. This came during a recent round of fundraising in which the company reeled in $245 million. According to Hugging Face, the money will be used to hire more workers and build out a talented staff.

The Hugging Face logo on an iPhone screen.

Source: Getty Images

Hugging Face CEO and cofounder Clement Delangue shared additional information about the company in an interview with CNBC. “AI builders are using Hugging Face all day, every day,” Delangue said. “Maybe in five years, you’re going to have like 100 million AI builders. And if all of them use Hugging Face all day, every day, we’ll obviously be in a good position,” he continued.

Hugging Face originally started with an aim to create an AI chatbot for iPhones, but has since redirected its efforts toward building an expansive platform where developers can share code and acquire tools to build their own language models and other AI-powered products. With massive investments from some of the world’s biggest tech companies, it’ll be interesting to see if Hugging Face is able to become a major player in the AI space.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola