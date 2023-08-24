Sony to acquire Audeze, will keep products multi-platform Audeze is one of the leading brands in audio technology.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has made another move in the acquisition world, but not for a game studio. Instead, the company has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Audeze, one of the top names in the world of audio technology.

Sony announced its acquisition of Audeze in a press release today. The acquisition was done in hopes of bolstering the “audio experience of PlayStation games.” Sony has also quelled concerns by confirming that Audeze products will remain multiplatform after the acquisition is complete.



Source: Audeze

“Audeze is a premier brand for headphones, and this acquisition highlights Sony Interactive’s focus on innovation and providing the best audio experience to PlayStation players,” said Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment. “We’re excited to bring Audeze’s expertise into the PlayStation ecosystem, building on the great strides we’ve made with PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech and the Pulse 3D wireless headset.”

“Sony Interactive provides Audeze with a unique opportunity to scale our business, as we continue with our mission to deliver best-in-class headphones to recording professionals, audiophiles, and gamers,” said Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO at Audeze. “We’re also looking forward to contributing to Sony Interactive’s efforts to take PlayStation audio experiences to the next level.”

Audeze manufactures a line of high-end headphones that are often heralded as some of the best on the market. Most recently, the company released the Maxwell Ultraviolet, a gaming headset designed for Xbox and PC. It’ll be interesting to see how Sony folds the company into its PlayStation peripherals. Could some high-end PlayStation headsets be on the way? For more on the future of Audeze and the business moves of Sony Interactive Entertainment, stick with us here on Shacknews.