Kombat Kast returns this week with Sindel, Rain & General Shao gameplay

Following the Gamescom Opening Night Live reveal of Sindel and General Shao for Mortal Kombat 1, we'll see them in action alongside Rain on the third Kombat Kast.
TJ Denzer
Image via NetherRealm Studios
1

With Gamescom Opening Night Live having shown us the latest additions to the Mortal Kombat 1 roster, NetherRealm Studios is following up asap with another Kombat Kast to give us a look at how those characters will play. Sindel and General Shao appeared in the last trailer alongside Motaro and Shujinko as Kameo Fighters. Shao and Sindel will be in this Kombat Kast, but the episode will also give us a look at Rain’s gameplay.

NetherRealm Studios announced details of the latest Kombat Kast livestream via the Mortal Kombat Twitter on August 23, 2023. According to the announcement, the next Kombat Kast will take place on the NetherRealm Twitch channel on August 24, 2023, going live at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. As shared by the Twitter, Rain, Sindel, and General Shao gameplay will be the main focuses of this Kombat Kast. However, we may see some new surprises or reveals, which is often the case with these presentations. For instance, the most Kombat Kast officially showed off Goro as a Kameo Fighter.

Kombat Kast episode 3 Tweet
The latest episode of Kombat Kast promises to show off Rain, Sindel, and General Shao gameplay, and perhaps some surprises as well.
Source: NetherRealm Studios

The return of Kombat Kasts for Mortal Kombat 1 content has been a delightful return of the livestream series, giving us fast and constant information about Mortal Kombat 1 ahead of its September 2023 release. We got our first look at Rain alongside Smoke, Sektor, Frost, and Cyrax in the first Kombat Kast, but we’ve also gotten to enjoy getting an in-depth look at how various characters will play in the game.

With this Kombat Kast focusing on Rain, Sindel, and Shao, we expect to see a good variety of playstyles on display. Stay tuned as the Kombat Kast goes live with gameplay and possible new reveals this week.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

