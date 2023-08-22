Marvel Snap launches on PC during Gamescom Opening Night Live Marvel Snap's 1.0 update on PC has officially launched with full feature parity with its mobile counterparts.

Earlier this week, the team at Second Dinner teased that there would be some Marvel Snap news at Gamescom 2023's Opening Night Live presentation. They delivered that with a special announcement regarding the game's PC version. On Tuesday, Second Dinner's Ben Brode appeared at Gamescom ONL to reveal that Marvel Snap has now exited Steam Early Access and has now launched on PC.

Marvel Snap originally released on mobile devices back in 2022 while a PC version remained in development via Steam Early Access. Second Dinner had previously indicated that the PC launch was imminent when it issued the August 2023 roadmap. The PC version's 1.0 release includes everything from the mobile version but now includes a native widescreen layout that makes it ideal for streamers on Twitch and YouTube. Players can also begin to collect their in-game rewards on PC and will no longer have to jump onto iOS or Android in order to collect them.

Second Dinner is looking to celebrate Marvel Snap's PC launch in a big way. Those watching Gamescom Opening Night Live on Twitch can already pick up a Spider-Man variant simply for watching for 30 minutes. Players can also claim a Devil Dinosaur Mech Variant for logging into the Steam version of the game. (It's still free-to-play, so no worries about having to pay money for it.) Plus, more Twitch Drops will be active through August. Watch any Marvel Snap stream for two hours to receive a Nightcrawler variant, Nightcrawler avatar, 35 Nightcrawler Boosters, 200 Credits, and the "What is this, Wizard Poker?" title. Watch for four hours to receive a Moon Girl variant, Moon Girl avatar, 35 Moon Girl Boosters, 200 Credits, and the "I'm an Influencer" title. Finally, tune in for six hours to get a Sunspot variant, Sunspot avatar, 65 Sunspot Boosters, 250 Credits, and the "I Am Streaming This LIVE" title. Make sure to link your Marvel Snap and Twitch accounts to receive these rewards.



Source: Second Dinner

Marvel Snap is in the middle of its August season and showing everyone that it is Big In Japan. Balance updates are also coming frequently, with the latest one targeting the menace known as Spider-Man. We're continuing to watch for the latest news and updates for Second Dinner's card game, so be sure to follow the Marvel Snap topic page for more.