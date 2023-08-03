Marvel Snap August 3, 2023 OTA patch notes adjusts Hawkeye, Vision & more The latest update for Marvel Snap looks to buff some cards that weren't really finding a spot in decks.

The latest patch notes for Marvel Snap focuses squarely on OTA cards. This update addressed a few key heroes including Hawkeye, Hulkbuster, Vision, Captain Marvel, and Absorbing Man. The notes also cover a few changes to Conquest. Check out the August 3, 2023 patch notes below.

Before we get into the August 3 patch notes, it's also worth mentioning that the team recently offered up a roadmap for Marvel Snap's development. This roadmap revealed that the PC launch for version 1.0 is coming soon and that it will have feature parity across platforms. Additionally, a Prestige Level is in development along with a Personalized Shop and an Ultimate Variant Evolution. Take a look at the news here.

Hawkeye

[Old] 1/1 - On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +2 Power

[Change] …next turn, +2 Power. ->...next turn, +3 Power.

Apart from a stint in Cerebro 3, Hawkeye sees next to no play after players complete the tutorial. It's about time to give our local archer some sharper arrows to play with. We want to keep Hawkeye's base Power at 1, to keep some interesting texture between him and Misty Knight in the starter deck. Plus, he's just a more interesting card if most of his Power is on his ability. Could Hawkeye become a candidate for Bounce decks that can repeatedly get the bonus off his On Reveal? He’s certainly got a better shot of it now.

Hulkbuster

[Old] 3/4 - On Reveal: Merge this card with a random friendly card at this location.

[Change] 3/4 -> 3/5

Hulkbuster is a unique enabler card that just doesn’t have enough Power to see play. In the distant past it’s seen play in decks with Deadpool and Multiple Man, but nowadays it just doesn’t do enough for its Cost compared to other options. We’re excited to see where players make use of a buffed Hulkbuster, and for its combo potential with next month’s season pass card. While a 1 Power buff doesn’t look like much, cards that combo with Hulkbuster multiply the bonus they get from it, so it’ll be more impactful in practice.

Vision

[Old] 5/7 - You can move this each turn.

[Change] 5/7 -> 5/8

Vision has only really seen play a long time ago in a Lockjaw deck. He hasn’t really found a home since then, and with the release of cards like Phoenix Force that fulfill similar roles, Vision fell by the wayside. We’re giving him a bit more Power to work with, while keeping him below the Shang-Chi threshold at 9 Power.

Captain Marvel

[Old] 5/6 - At the end of the game, move to a location that wins you the game. (If possible)

[Change] 5/6 -> 4/5

Theoretically in a meta where Lockdown decks are prevalent, Captain Marvel should be a great tool to help smooth out your board at the end of the game. This hasn’t been the case though, and in practice she only sees very fringe play in Hela decks. At her current statline, Captain Marvel just doesn’t have enough Power to justify her high Cost. Going to 4 Cost should give her more locations, or rather decks, to move to.

Absorbing Man

[Old] 4/3 - On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal, copy its text. (if it's in play)

[Change] 4/3 -> 4/5

Although he has an exciting line of text, Absorbing Man has struggled to find a deck to shine in. Absorbing Man draws a lot of parallels to Wong, as they share a Cost and both double On Reveals. Wong has a few advantages though, as he can be played proactively so he can more efficiently enable plays on turns 5 and 6. Wong also affects multiple turns whereas Absorbing Man only activates once. We're giving Absorbing Man a sizeable chunk of Power to make him more viable to experiment with.

Conquest Tuning Changes

In addition to the balance changes, this OTA also includes some tuning changes to Medal earn rates in Conquest.

Medal earn rate in Silver Conquests is greatly increased.

Medal earn rate in Gold & Infinite Conquests is slightly increased.

Medal earn rate changes below:

-Proving Grounds Entry - 15 (No Change)

-Silver Entry - 20 (No Change) 1 Win - 150 (+75) 2 Wins - 200 (+100)

-Gold Entry - 75 (No Change) 1 Win - 250 (+100) 2 Wins - 300 (+100) 3 Wins - 350 (+50)

-Infinity Entry - 200 (No Change) 1 Win - 400 (+100) 2 Wins - 500 (+50) 3 Wins - 600 (+50) 4 Wins - 800 (No Change) 5 Wins - 1000 (No Change)



That’s all there is for the Marvel Snap patch notes released on August 3, 2023. You can view the patch notes over on the Marvel Snap news site. Find more information and guides on our own Marvel Snap page.