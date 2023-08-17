Mortal Kombat 1 confirms next reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live The next Mortal Kombat 1 trailer is set to debut during Geoff Keighley's pre-Gamescom 2023 online showcase.

Mortal Kombat 1 reveals have been coming fast and frequent with the game’s release in September, and it looks like the next one will be happening during Gamescom 2023. To be precise, it’s going to be shown during Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live pre-Gamescom showcase. That’s when we’ll get to see a new trailer and presumably further new roster or Kameo Fighter reveals as well.

Both Geoff Keighley and NetherRealm Studios confirmed the next Mortal Kombat 1 trailer’s place in Opening Night Live on Twitter. Set to take place on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET, Keighley and the Opening Night Live presentation will debut Mortal Kombat 1’s latest trailer. There’s no telling what exactly the trailer will entail, or where it will be slotted in the show, but it looks to be an exciting time for Mortal Kombat 1 fans hoping to see if their favorite character has made it into the game.

The next Mortal Kombat 1 trailer has been revealed to be in Gamescom 2023's Opening Night Live presentation.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 has been on a rapid-fire string of announcements and reveals as the team at NetherRealm Studios prepares to launch the game in September 2023. Recent trailers have given us major looks at the likes of Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik as The Banished, as well as Smoke, Sektor, Cyrax, Rain, and Frost in a Lin Kuei-focused trailer. We also got to play a bit as Johnny Cage and Li Mei at EVO 2023.

With the latest trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 right around the corner at Gamescom 2023’s Opening Night Live show, stay tuned for what comes next as we watch for the latest updates and reveals.