Evening Reading - August 14, 2023

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon's back at it again with another beautiful sudoku puzzle to solve.

GMTK sleuths about detective games

I love how Mark breaks down video game design.

Beating Dark Souls with only miracles?

I love how you can play Dark Souls in such unique ways.

Aztecross talks about a recent Marathon interview

I cannot wait for Marathon.

UncommentatedPannen does Shifting Sand Lands with 2 presses of the A button

This bloke's channel is superb.

Do you love sandwiches?

Here are some veggie alternatives to the classic sandwiches you know and love.

12tone analyzes Nirvana

Nirvana was such a fantastic band.

Anxiety is so stupid

Anxiety is so fucking embarrassing . Oh noooo what if something happens. Jesus christ — cam (@largemotorcycle) August 13, 2023

And yet, here we are, slave to its whims.

Elden Ring is a beautiful Welsh dream

Elden Ring is about having a beautiful dream that you're Welsh. Bloodborne is about waking up in England. — Rob 🏺🗡️ 🔜 gamescom/PAX/TGS (@fawnrelic) March 5, 2022

Nightmare Frontier? More like England.

