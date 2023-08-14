New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 14, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon's back at it again with another beautiful sudoku puzzle to solve.

GMTK sleuths about detective games

I love how Mark breaks down video game design.

Beating Dark Souls with only miracles?

I love how you can play Dark Souls in such unique ways.

Aztecross talks about a recent Marathon interview

I cannot wait for Marathon.

UncommentatedPannen does Shifting Sand Lands with 2 presses of the A button

This bloke's channel is superb.

Do you love sandwiches?

Here are some veggie alternatives to the classic sandwiches you know and love.

12tone analyzes Nirvana

Nirvana was such a fantastic band.

Anxiety is so stupid

And yet, here we are, slave to its whims.

Elden Ring is a beautiful Welsh dream

Nightmare Frontier? More like England.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola