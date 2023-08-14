Evening Reading - August 14, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Pikmin 4 review: Pikture perfect
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre review: All in the family
- 10 years later, DuckTales Remastered remains an example of nostalgia done right
- Moving Out 2 review: Handled with care
- Embracer Group's recently failed $2bn deal was reportedly with Saudi PIF-backed Savvy Gaming
- Assassin's Creed Mirage sneaks closer with earlier release date
- Overwatch 2 gets review bombed following Steam launch
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising feels like a great point to get back in the fight
- Pokemon Company COO claims quality & release schedule talks are happening
- John Carmack makes first appearance at QuakeCon in over a decade
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon's back at it again with another beautiful sudoku puzzle to solve.
GMTK sleuths about detective games
I love how Mark breaks down video game design.
Beating Dark Souls with only miracles?
I love how you can play Dark Souls in such unique ways.
Aztecross talks about a recent Marathon interview
I cannot wait for Marathon.
UncommentatedPannen does Shifting Sand Lands with 2 presses of the A button
This bloke's channel is superb.
Do you love sandwiches?
Here are some veggie alternatives to the classic sandwiches you know and love.
12tone analyzes Nirvana
Nirvana was such a fantastic band.
Anxiety is so stupid
Anxiety is so fucking embarrassing . Oh noooo what if something happens. Jesus christ— cam (@largemotorcycle) August 13, 2023
And yet, here we are, slave to its whims.
Elden Ring is a beautiful Welsh dream
Elden Ring is about having a beautiful dream that you're Welsh. Bloodborne is about waking up in England.— Rob 🏺🗡️ 🔜 gamescom/PAX/TGS (@fawnrelic) March 5, 2022
Nightmare Frontier? More like England.
