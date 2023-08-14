Overwatch 2 gets review bombed following Steam launch Currently, only 9 percent of over 115,000 reviews of Overwatch 2 on Steam are positive, making it one of the worst reviewed games on the platform.

This August, Activision Blizzard brought Overwatch 2 over to Steam, but there has been anything but fanfare for the occasion. Instead, due to a variety of reasons, players review bombed Overwatch 2 on Steam so badly that it currently sits as one of the worst user-reviewed games on the platform. Of the more than 115,000 reviews for Overwatch 2 on Steam, only a mere 9 percent of them are positive.

This data comes directly from Steam, with the chart of it near the bottom of the pack taken from the Steam250 Bottom 100. Overwatch 2 launched on Steam on August 10, 2023, marking the franchise’s first arrival on the platform in years. The Steam launch came alongside new story missions that offer PvE content and a wealth of hero lore in-game, also for one of the first times in Overwatch history. Unfortunately, it also comes as Overwatch 2 has continued to disappoint. The developers recently scaled back promised content for PvE in order to focus more on Overwatch 2’s single-player content.

Steam250's Bottom 100 reviewed games has Overwatch 2 at the bottom with over 115,000 user reviews recorded and only 9 percent of them being positive.

Source: Steam250

That’s not the only drama around Overwatch 2 and Blizzard Entertainment. Activision Blizzard and Chinese publisher and gaming company NetEase also recently had a legal falling out and now many players in China find themselves unable to access games like Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 within the country. It’s been a perfect storm of frustration for many players trying their best to support Overwatch and it doesn’t look like that frustration is ending anytime soon. Steam user reviews have been an often-abused tool when drama is surrounding a game, in addition to Metacritic, which was once used to make Warcraft 3: Reforged its lowest user-reviewed game.

It will remain to be seen if users let up on Overwatch 2 and if can rise out of its new status as Steam’s worst user-reviewed game. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for new details on this story as they become available.