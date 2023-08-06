New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising release date & online beta announced at EVO 2023

Following the first tournament of the day, Cygames had an announcement about the upcoming Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Cygames
1

Sunday finals day for EVO 2023 kicked off in exciting fashion with Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Once the first Top 6 of the day was finished, it was time to get to the first of several expected announcements. The first was for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, which got a new trailer, release date, and information on the game's next online beta test.

EVO 2023 attendees got to check out the latest Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising trailer, which featured fresh looks at the series' 1v1 fighting, as well as some of the secondary game modes and new peeks at the three-part story and the Grand Bruise Legends side mode.

Those who may not be totally sold on the game will also have the option to pick up a special Free Edition. This special version of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising contains four playable characters, the first part of the story, online play, and a fully playable version of Grand Bruise Legends. However, those who own the Free Edition will only have access to limited features.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and its Free Edition will release on PC and PlayStation on November 30. A second online open beta is also set to deploy at some point this fall prior to the game's release, which will include lobby matches, cross-platform play, and a chance to check out Grand Bruise Legends. We'll continue to watch EVO 2023 throughout this Sunday's finals day. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest announcements. Plus, don't forget to check out our full list of winners, trailers, and announcements from the entire weekend.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

