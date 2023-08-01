AMD CEO Lisa Su says AI engagements jumped more than 800% in Q2 2023 The AMD company's data center AI solutions played a big part in the narrow success of its most recent fiscal quarter.

Artificial Intelligence and products associated with it have continued to be one of the most hyped and lucrative business ventures in the tech industry right now, and AMD was among those who benefitted from it. As shared in its Q2 2023 earnings results, AMD CEO Lisa Su shared that AI saw a huge boost in customer engagement during the quarter. With the company increasing its ability to meet customer demands for AI data solutions, it would appear that AI played a big part in helping the company beat various metrics in its quarterly bottom line.

AMD shared details about AI engagements in its Q2 2023 earnings results, which were posted on August 1, 2023. In the press release for Q2 2023, Lisa Su shared a statement regarding the company’s success in its AI ventures:

We delivered strong results in the second quarter as 4th Gen EPYC and Ryzen 7000 processors ramped significantly. Our AI engagements increased by more than seven times in the quarter as multiple customers initiated or expanded programs supporting future deployments of Instinct accelerators at scale. We made strong progress meeting key hardware and software milestones to address the growing customer pull for our data center AI solutions and are on-track to launch and ramp production of MI300 accelerators in the fourth quarter.

AMD stock was up in after-hours trading on the release of its Q2 2023 earnings results, in which Lisa Su shared details about AI engagements being a massive win for the company.

Source: Google

Artificial intelligence has continued to be a hot-button topic in 2023, and groups like AMD have been in primo position to capitalize on the craze. AMD doesn’t quite have the AI technology development of NVIDIA, which has formed partnership with everything from creative suites like Adobe to medical technology companies like Medtronic on the back of its AI technology advancements. That said, AMD is still an innovator in the sector of AI data and cloud services and it’s clear that it has gathered attention for those ventures across Q2 2023.

With AI continuing to be a craze, it will be interesting to see how it continues to factor into AMD’s ongoing business. Stay tuned for more tech company earnings results reporting as it drops, right here at Shacknews.