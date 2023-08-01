AMD Q2 2023 earnings results beat analyst EPS and revenue estimates The AMD company was able to beat expectations on both revenue and earnings-per-share by just a hair.

With graphics cards and GPU/CPU hardware and software continuing to be hot-button items in today’s tech market, AMD had all eyes on it today as it reported on its Q2 2023 earnings results. The results for AMD’s latest fiscal quarter were good news. The company was able to post beats against revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates, and though the beats were small, they still marked a satisfactory quarterly finish for the company.

AMD posted its Q2 2023 earnings results on its investor relations website on August 1, 2023. Its actual revenue came out to $5.4 billion USD for the quarter. This was just enough to put AMD above the Wall Street estimates that, on average, called for $5.3 billion. Meanwhile the company’s EPS came in at $0.58 per share. Wall Street estimated an AMD EPS of $0.57 per share, which the company was able to beat. It’s worth noting the Whisper Number estimate for EPS came in at $0.59 per share. AMD wasn’t quite able to top or match that.

AMD's stock was up in after-hours trading on the back of its Q2 2023 earnings results.

This quarter marked a narrow win for AMD. The company has been on a role in its work in PC and gaming hardware. AMD processors still power the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and AMD is also still pushing the cutting edge in GPU and CPU hardware in competition with NVIDIA. AMD’s wins against estimates weren’t big, but it marked another consecutive quarter where the company has been able to overcome expectations - A trend which has been going since its Q4 2022 earnings results.

With AMD’s latest earnings results in the book, stay tuned for more tech companies reporting on the their most recent fiscal quarter finishes. We’ll share all of the news and updates here at Shacknews as they happen.