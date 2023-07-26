Zuckerberg hints at big Quest 3 VR HMD news coming at Meta Connect 2023 During the conference call that accompanied Q2 2023, Mark Zuckerberg continually stressed attention on Meta Connect 2023 in September.

Meta Connect has become a primary way for Meta and Facebook to share the latest products and services the company is either working on or launching, and this year, Mark Zuckerberg claims it’s going to be bigger than ever. During Meta’s conference call accompanying its Q2 2023 earnings results, Meta leadership went extensively into the details of results and the raised guidance for Q3 2023. However, a common topic for Zuckerberg was Meta Connect 2023, which he claims is going to be one of the most exciting presentations of its kind yet.

Zuckerberg shared this sentiment during the Q2 2023 conference call that took place today on the company’s investor relations website. It was there that Zuckerberg talked up the upcoming Meta Connect 2023 presentation several times, especially in regards to the upcoming Meta Quest 3 VR headset, which is set to release sometime this fall season.

The Meta Quest 3 is coming sometime in Fall 2023 and stands to figure big into the reveals at Meta Connect 2023.

Source: Meta

At the very least, we expect a release date to give us a concrete idea of when the Meta Quest 3 is coming out. However, Zuckerberg also seemed to imply that there was more than just the Quest 3 HMD awaiting viewers at Meta Connect 2023. He went as far as to say that it will be a very exciting opportunity for Meta to show off much of the best technology it’s been working on.

Meta had good reason to be confident following today's news. The company’s Q2 2023 earnings results came out green on many of its most important stats. Monthly Active Users (MAUs) on Facebook continue to remain high and the company raised its revenue guidance for Q3 2023, signaling confidence in the quarter in which Meta Connect 2023 will happen.

So it seems all eyes should be on Meta Connect 2023 come September as the company prepares to show off its next big things. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates, dates, and times on the Meta Connect 2023 presentation.